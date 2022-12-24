Brunei vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2022

Brunei and Indonesia lock horns at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday at the 2022 AFF Championship.
The Hornets have lost both their matches in the tournament so far, getting hammered 5-0 by Thailand in the opening game before another 5-1 demolition by the Philippines.
Without a single point in the bag and a goal-difference of -9, Mario Rivera's side are rock bottom of Group A and favorites to bow out in the first round.
Indonesia, meanwhile, started their campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Cambodia on Friday. Egy Vikri's seventh-minute opener for the Garuda Team was canceled out by Cambodia's Sareth Krya, but Witan Sulaeman restored their lead with a goal in the 35th minute that eventually sealed all three points for Indonesia.
Brunei vs Indonesia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Indonesia have won six of their 10 clashes with Brunei, losing twice, the last of which came way back in March 1990
- Indonesia have won each of their last three encounters with Brunei by an aggregate of 11-0
- Brunei and Indonesia last met in September 2012 for an international friendly where the Garuda Team picked up a 5-0 win
- Indonesia are currently on a four-game winning in the calendar year
- Indonesia have kept only one clean sheet in their last six games
- Brunei have lost six of their eight games this year, including each of their last three, while keeping just one clean sheet in 2022 (1-0 vs Laos)
- Brunei are making only their second appearance in the AFF Championship, having made their debut in 1996 when the Hornets lost out in the group stages
Brunei vs Indonesia Prediction
Brunei, ranked 39 places below Indonesia at 190 in the FIFA rankings, have been atrocious in the Championship so far. Their defense has lacked any sort of solidity while the attacking frontline has been devoid of service.
Indonesia, who managed to beat Cambodia narrowly in their opening match, can feel another win in their bones against one of the weakest sides in the world and we won't put it past them to seal all three points here.
Prediction: Brunei 0-3 Indonesia
Brunei vs Indonesia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No