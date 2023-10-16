Brunei vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

Indonesia visit the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium to face Brunei on Tuesday (October 17) for the second leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers first round.

The Garuda Team has one leg in the second round after thrashing Brunei 6-0 in Jakarta last week. Muhammad Drajad opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Rizky Ridho added a second five minutes later.

In the second half, Muhammad Sananta netted a quickfire brace after the hour mark to give Indonesia a four-goal cushion. Drajad netted twice more late on to bring up his hat-trick and add further gloss to the scoreline.

Brunei will need Indonesia to implode spectacularly and produce their best performance to overturn such a huge deficit. Else, their chances of reaching the next round of the qualifiers are well and truly over.

However, given their form since last year, the Wasps had this coming. They have lost their last six games before before this fixture, including a stunning 10-0 thrashing by Hong Kong in a friendly last month.

As for Indonesia, Shin Tae-yong's side will be eager to wrap up the tie and seal their place among Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines in Group F for the next round of their campaign.

With the 2023 AFC Asian Cup coming up in January, Indonesia are set to play Iraq, Vietnam and Japan in the group stage, so Team Garuda will be eager to add more wind to their sails.

Brunei vs Indonesia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Indonesia have won eight of their previous 12 clashes with Brunei, losing twice.

Brunei's last win over Indonesia came in March 1990 in the Pesta Sukan Merdek.

Indonesia have won their last five clashes with Brunei, scoring 24 goals without conceding.

Indonesia have beaten Brunei by a minimum of five goals in their last three meetings.

Brunei have lost their last seven international games.

Indonesia have won their last two games and have lost one of their last six: 2-0 vs world champions Argentina in June.

Brunei vs Indonesia Prediction

Brunei, ranked 191 in the world, are one of the weakest sides in the world and their terrible run of form since the last year is a testament to the same. There's no reason to believe why Indonesia cannot get another big win.

Prediction: Brunei 0-3 Indonesia

Brunei vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No