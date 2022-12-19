Brunei vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022

Brunei and Thailand will lock horns at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for the AFF Championship in Group A on Tuesday (December 20).

The Hornets are set to make their second appearance in the competition, having made their debut way back in the inaugural edition in 1996. Mario Rivera's side beat Timor Leste 6-3 on aggregate in the qualifiers, winning the first leg 6-2 to canter into the tournament proper.

Ranked a lowly 190 in the world, Brunei are looking to reach the knockouts against the odds for the first time but will face challenges from Indonesia, Cambodia and the Philippines in theor group.

Thailand, the defending champions and the most successful nation in the ASEAN zone with six titles, have back-to-back wins in sight, coming off a fabulous year. The War Elephants also booked their place in the 2023 Asia Cup, winning twice in the group stage, and will make their second appearance in the competition now.

Brunei vs Thailand Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Thailand have never lost to Brunei in their seven previous meetings, winning six.

The only time Thailand failed to beat Brunei was in July 1987 when the sides played out 1-1 draw in the Brunei Merdeka.

Thailand are on a four-game winning run against Brunei.

Thailand and Brunei last met in October 1997 for the South East Asian Games, where the War Elephants won 6-0.

Thailand have won seven of their 12 games in this year, while Brunei have won only two of their six games.

In their last games, Thailand lost 1-0 to Chinese Taipei, while Brunei lost 1-0 to Timor-Leste in the AFF Championship qualifiers.

Both teams have kept just one clean sheet in their last three games.

Brunei vs Thailand Prediction

Brunei will be confident of their chances following a thumping win over Timor-Leste in the qualifiers, but the Hornets are one of the weakest teams in the world.

Thailand also boast a near-impeccable record against them, winning all but one game in their previous meetings and look set for another win.

Prediction: Brunei 0-2 Thailand

Brunei vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes