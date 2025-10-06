Brunei vs Yemen Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2025

Brunei host Yemen at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan on Thursday for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Ranked 183rd in the world, the Wasps are looking to build on their last win, which saw them overcome Sri Lanka 2-1 on matchday two.

Nazirrudin bin Haji Ismail opened the scoring for them in the 29th minute before Karma Chetrim netted an own goal to double Brunei's advantage.

Dawa Tshering pulled one back for Bhutan in stoppage time, but it was too little too late, as the hosts sealed all three points from the fixture.

Having been crushed 5-0 by Lebanon in their opening game, the Southeast Asian outfit produced a nice response here to get their campaign up and running.

With three points from two games, Brunei are in second position in Group B, just one behind the Lebanese, whose celebrations were cut short after Yemen held them to a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of which, the Gulf minnows once again displayed excellent defensive cohesion to keep the Cedars at bay. And for the second time this campaign, the Yemenis registered a goalless draw.

While it keeps them unbeaten, Al-Yaman as-Sa'eed's inability to win games could cost them in the long run. Ranked 154th in the world, the side are keen to make their second Asian Cup appearance following a historic debut in 2019.

Brunei vs Yemen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two clashes between the sides in the past, with Yemen winning on both occasions: a pair of 5-0 and 1-0 wins in the 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Yemen and Brunei meet for the first time since April 2001.

India and Pakistan are the only two sides that haven't scored a goal in the Asian Cup qualifiers yet after two games.

Brunei's 2-1 win over Bhutan ended a run of five winless games in all competitions.

The Wasps are ranked 183rd in the world, whereas Yemen are in 154th place, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Brunei vs Yemen Prediction

Brunei will be confident of their chances after the last win, but Yemen will be riding on their stoic defense to get them through, and should come away successfully.

Prediction: Brunei 1-2 Yemen

Brunei vs Yemen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Yemen to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

