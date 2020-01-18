Bruno Fernades deal is now 'abandoned', Sir Alex Ferguson speaks personally with Koulibaly and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 18th January 2020

Will Kalidou Koulibaly be joining the Red Devils this summer?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. We look at the best Manchester United transfer news making the headlines today. If you were hoping for a positive update on Bruno Fernandes' move to Old Trafford, you are in for a disappointment as that deal is headling towards a dead end now.

Manchester United refusing to pay Bruno Fernandes' fee

The long Bruno Fernandes transfer saga will continue on

Manchester United are not ready to pay the €80million demanded by Sporting Lisbon for the signing of Bruno Fernandes, reports BBC.

As per the Portuguese media, Fernandes has played his last game for Sporting last night with a move to Old Trafford getting closer and closer. However, BBC received exclusive news of a major price gap between the English and Portuguese sides.

Ed Woodward is not ready to pay more than €65 million which is €15 million less than Sporting Lisbon's demand. It is believed that the Portuguese star is fed up with the delay in negotiations and has requested his current team to accept the revised offer from Red Devils.

However, as things stand currently, Manchester United are likely to lose out on the attacking midfielder for the second transfer window in a row.

Sir Alex Ferguson steps in to convince Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly is another player with protracted contact with United fro a move

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has asked his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson to convince Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly in joining the Red Devils next summer, reports Metro.

The former Red Devils boss and a legendary figure in the game sees Koulibaly as the ideal man to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of Manchester United defense.

The Senegalese defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for last 2 seasons and it is believed that the Napoli man will finally move to Premier League later in the summer.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested in the 28-year-old defender who wants a swift exit from San Paolo Stadium. Koulibaly was not happy with the way Carlo Ancelotti was sacked and also does not see the Italian side competiting for trophies any time soon.

AC Milan likely to sign Emre Can from Juventus

AC Milan are ready to move for the out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Emre Can and are hopeful of signing the German star this month, reports Daily Mail.

Club directors Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini are expected to meet with the midfielder this week and are hopeful of striking a deal. The former Liverpool star has fallen down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri having made just 8 appearances this season.

The combative midfielder is certain to leave the Serie A Champions this month with several clubs interested in his signature. The player is keen on joining a new club as the lack of game time could hamper his chances of playing in Euro 2020.

The 26-year-old was also linked with Manchester United who are keen on bolstering their midfield following the injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. If Bruno Fernandes' move indeed collapses for the Red Devils, they are likely to target Emre Can before the end of January transfer window.

