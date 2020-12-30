Bruno Fernandes affirms status as Premier League’s best player with decisive assist against Wolves

Manchester United looked to be heading for another predictable stalemate against Wolverhampton Wanderers when Bruno Fernandes did his thing. In a game of very few chances, only a magical moment from a player of either side was going to decide the winner.

But this is where Bruno Fernandes thrives. The Portuguese is a phenomenal game-changer, and even on his worst days can still conjure a moment of magic to turn defeat into a draw, or a draw into a win.

On Tuesday, he did just that against a well-drilled Wolves side. The 26-year-old has single-handedly won Manchester United many games, and he was at it once again when he threaded a 50-yard pass to Marcus Rashford who scored a stoppage-time winner.

It’s been a long time since we saw a player make such a huge impact after joining a new league. But Fernandes has taken the Premier League by storm since moving to Old Trafford in January.

2020 was Bruno Fernandes’ year

2020 has undoubtedly been Bruno Fernandes' year. He’s the reason why Manchester United are ending the year in second place on the Premier League table. When the midfielder made his debut in February, the club was languishing in sixth.

In the following 10 months, Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United to secure Champions League football by finishing third in the Premier League. He also inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

"He creates chances, scores goals, takes risks -- which any United player should be allowed to do and be brave enough to do," Solskjaer effused about the Portuguese, as quoted by ESPN.

"He's definitely a brave boy. He sees the pass. Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say that there's an easier pass ... but you can't take that away from Bruno. You want him to be the X-factor who has players ahead of him making runs so I'm pleased with his influence this season and this year," he added.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player since his debut.



Man Utd have won more points than any other club since Bruno Fernandes debut.



The greatest debut year in the competition's history? 😮 pic.twitter.com/sDGzQ0T1Vg — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 29, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has more goal contributions than any player in the Premier League

Manchester United fans would shudder to think where the club would have been without their Portuguese magnifico. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player since making his debut.

His numbers and statistics are so monstrous that he is even beating strikers in the division. The Manchester United midfielder has 32 goal involvements in the Premier League this year.

Bruno Fernandes has almost single-handedly revived Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has scored 18 league goals and recorded 14 assists in 2020. For a player who made his debut in February, his impact is typified by the fact that no other player in the English top flight has been involved in more goals than him.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, for instance, has been involved in 27 goals this year, while Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been involved in 26.

When it comes to getting the end product, no player currently comes close to Fernandes, whether it be scoring, assisting or setting up the pass before the assist. That is why he can play awfully for 90 minutes, and still end the game with a goal and two assists.

On Tuesday, it was Fernandes’ brilliance that helped Manchester United beat Wolves. His stupendous pass was the deciding moment in the game, as he set up Rashford to seal all three points for the Reds.

With each passing game, the Portuguese continues to prove why he is the best in the Premier League. The Wolves game was just a reaffirmation of his status in the English topflight.