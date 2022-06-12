Bruno Fernandes and 2 others 'viable candidates' to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain: Reports

Harry Maguire is reportedly set to hold showdown talks with new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag over his role as the club captain.

Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea, and Raphael Varane are all being seen as possible candidates to take over the club captaincy during the Dutchman's reign.

As per a report in Daily Star, Maguire will soon find out if he will remain the Manchester United captain.

The Englishman was in the limelight last season for negative reasons after making several mistakes on the pitch, including three errors that directly led to goals, while also scoring an own goal.

Fernandes, De Gea, and Varane are said to be the players in line next season to get the captain's armband should the new manager decide he needs a change. The goalkeeper has been at the club the longest, while the Portuguese midfielder has had 61 goal involvements for the Red Devils in 87 appearances in the league.

Ralf Rangnick hinted at Manchester United captaincy change

Ralf Rangnick was questioned earlier this season regarding a possible change in captaincy at Manchester United.

The interim manager refused to make a decision and left it to Ten Hag to decide. He said:

"Again, I understand your question, but again I think it doesn't make sense because you don't know which kind of players will be here, what the group will look like. I can only tell what I have done in the past when I was the head coach or the manager, because in Germany it's called 'match kapitan', so the captain of the team. I strongly believe that the captain should be elected by the team because he's called the team manager, and we always did that. We always had a board of four or five players, we called it the 'spielkapitan', elected by the players, the player with the highest amount of votes was the team captain at the end. That's how I did it, I know that not a lot of head coaches do it that way."

Maguire is currently with the England national team and will head off on his vacation later this week.

