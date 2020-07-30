Bruno Fernandes is a combination of the best qualities of Manchester United legends 

Manchester United's Portuguese Magnifico, Bruno Fernandes' arrived at a time of disarray at the club. They had just lost to fellow Lancashire side Burnley at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's position seemed untenable.

Since that pivotal moment though, United have not tasted defeat in 14 Premier League matches, accumulating a league-high 32 points and playing an expansive style of football most fans have grown up on.

He has certainly been the catalyst for the change at United, however, to call him a breath of fresh air is not the right way to put it, for he's, actually, a return to the core values expected of the players of the club. Here's an analysis of why Bruno Fernandes resembles the archetypal Manchester United player.

#5 Quality - Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes

Luis Figo once said of Paul Scholes: I'm star-struck when I see Paul Scholes because you never see him. On the pitch, you can't catch him. Off the pitch, he disappears. Paul Scholes was the best and the most complete midfielder of his generation. This is not my opinion, this is the opinion of World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and multiple league title winners Zinedine Zidane and Xavi Hernandez, who know a thing or two about playing in central midfield!

Just like Scholsey, no one has been able to catch Bruno Fernandes either. Since he arrived in England, he has had the most goal contributions (8 goals and 7 assists) in the Premier League. His link-up play with Paul Pogba and the three forwards and his vision looks eerily similar to when Paul Scholes marshalled United's midfield and was one of the main reasons why United was such a dominant force .

#4 Mentality - Roy Keane

Roy Keane

Roy Keane's hardman image undermines what a wonderful footballer he was. Signed as a box-to-box midfielder for a then British record £3.75 million from Nottingham Forest, Keane eventually settled down in defensive midfield churning out marvellous performances week in, week out.

Bruno Fernandes has started doing exactly that since he came in through the door at United. His siege mentality has rubbed off on his teammates as well. Just like Keane, Bruno Fernandes was known to call-out underperforming teammates at Sporting.

While that has thankfully not been the case at United, the rest of the team seems to have upped their game quite a fair bit in his presence. The United of the past would have been content with protecting a one-goal advantage, but Bruno Fernandes, like Keano, wants to maintain a higher level of performance and run the opposition into the ground.