Bruno Fernandes defends Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off against South Korea

Fernando Santos was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off in the loss to South Korea. He decided to bench the former Manchester United star for the Round of 16 clash against Switzerland.

However, Bruno Fernandes believes the reaction was justified and should be standard for all players. The Manchester United midfielder thinks every player on the bench is angry at not making the starting XI, and that is normal.

While speaking to the media after the 6-1 win over Switzerland, Fernandes was quick to defend Ronaldo when he was quizzed about the benching. He said:

"Do you think anyone likes to be on the bench? Jose Sa? He hasn't played one minute. He knows that he's the third goalkeeper. Probably he's not happy to be on the bench and do you think Cristiano will be happy? If the manager in the next game puts me on the bench I will be angry with him. Cristiano Ronaldo is doing his job, doing his part. He's happy with this result because the goal for everyone is to go as far as possible."

He continued:

"I don't think people should be talking about this situation with Cristiano and why he's not playing, why he is playing because when Cristiano plays and the team wins, no one talks about it. When Cristiano plays and the team loses, everyone talks because the problem is Cristiano. Cristiano is the most famous player in the world of all time."

Decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo works for Portugal at FIFA World Cup

Fernando Santos' decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the Round of 16 clash with Switzerland worked wonders for Portugal.

Gonçalo Ramos was introduced into the starting XI by the Portugal manager and the Benfica star scored a hat-trick in the win.

The 21-year-old blended well with his teammates. He has scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo has ever managed in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Up against Morocco next, it will be interesting to see how the Round of 16 result influences Santos' decisions moving forward.

