Bruno Fernandes in no hurry to leave Sporting amidst Premier League interest

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that he's in no hurry to leave Sporting CP, despite admitting that he would like to move on in his career. The Portuguese midfielder has been in sublime form this season, scoring 9 goals in 15 games and was subject to interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

"Since 2016, there's been talk about my possible departure. I'm well, doing my job and doing the best I can. I have dreams to fulfil but I have no need to force my departure."

Although the Red Devils' interest never lead to anything concrete, he was close to sealing a move to England this summer after Spurs' last-gasp attempt to land him but a move failed to materialize, which led him to extend his stay with the Portuguese outfit.

Fernandes signed a five-year contract with a release clause of £31m in 2018 and looked primed to leave his home country at some point in the near future, but the midfielder insisted that he does not pay attention to transfer speculating, adding that he feels the love from the Sporting faithful.

"I feel the love here and if I have to leave, I hope I leave good memories."

The 25-year-old is a key player for club and country and could be on the shopping list of several European giants if he carries on his stellar run of form.