Bruno Fernandes: Liverpool reportedly register interest in Portugal star amid continued United interest

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
114   //    24 Jun 2019, 17:20 IST

Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final
Sporting CP v Empoli FC - Pre-Season Friendly Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What's the story?

If reports are to be believed, Liverpool are interested in signing Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Earlier it was reported that Manchester United were leading the race to sign the talented midfielder but the Liverpool hierarchy have renewed their interest in the player.

In case you didn't know...

Bruno Fernandes had enjoyed a stellar 2018/19 campaign, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in all competitions. Owing to his brilliant performances, the midfielder has proven himself to be an asset for the Portuguese club. The 24-year-old also played a pivotal role for Portugal as they went on to lift the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Known for his creativity, Fernandes can be extremely efficient in the final third. His statistics as a midfielder speaks for itself and the player's talents include his passing range and vision. Thanks to his exploits, Fernandes is one of the most sought after midfielders and has garnered huge interest from Premier League clubs.

The Portuguese midfielder still has four years left on his current contract and he is valued around €70 million by his current club.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Liverpool are planning to hijack Fernandes' move to the Red Devils as Jurgen Klopp plans to make the Portuguese his first signing of the summer transfer window. It was known that Fernandes dreams to play in the Premier League and Liverpool's interference can make the transfer more complicated for United.

Klopp himself revealed that he is open to splashing the cash on top reinforcements as he looks to increase the depth of his squad. A player like Fernandes would fit well into the squad with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

On the other hand, the Red Devils have faced huge competition from European heavyweights for their target. They will hope to persuade Fernandes to join the club despite not featuring in the Champions League in the upcoming season.

What's next?

Manchester United will be hoping to seal the deal as quickly as possible but Liverpool's interference will prolong the transfer saga.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
