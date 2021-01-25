Bruno Fernandes magic caps off good week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United

Manchester United are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup following an impressive win against Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils put up an attacking performance, with their efforts earning them a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to score what proved to be the winner, curling in a free-kick beyond Alisson Becker. This was a clinical performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they kicked their arch-rivals out of the competition.

The Norwegian named an attacking line-up with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba all starting.

Despite a bright start to the game, it was Liverpool who opened the scoring after Mohamed Salah ran in behind the Manchester United defence to steer the ball past the onrushing Dean Henderson.

Greenwood, however, equalised in the 26th minute when he was found by a cross-field pass from Marcus Rashford.

Rashford went from provider to scorer when he put the Red Devils ahead after the restart. However, Salah once again pulled Liverpool level.

With the game destined to head into extra-time, Fernandes came off the bench to win it with a brilliant free-kick.

Bruno Fernandes winner keeps Manchester United’s FA Cup dream alive

There were many positives from Manchester United's performance on Sunday.

The Red Devils rarely threatened Liverpool when both teams met last week at Anfield. However, a lot of players stepped up this time around. Rashford, Pogba and Greenwood were particularly impressive, but it took the magic of Bruno Fernandes to seal the win.

The Portuguese midfielder has been Manchester United’s best player since joining the club, and he once again proved his worth against Liverpool. His introduction in the 66th minute immediately injected some energy into the team’s play.

Fernandes’ impact on this Manchester United side has been remarkable, despite criticism regarding his perceived failure to perform in big games.

On Sunday, he ensured that Manchester United’s FA Cup dream was kept alive by scoring a spectacular free-kick. Now, that’s how to rise to the occasion in a big game.

Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd career by numbers so far



◎ 51 games

◉ 28 goals

◎ 17 assists



◎ 51 games

◉ 28 goals

◎ 17 assists

A good week for Manchester United

Manchester United's week started with a draw against Liverpool in the Premier League and ended with the Red Devils kicking their fierce rivals out of the FA Cup.

In between, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recorded an important 2-1 win against Fulham to return to the top of the Premier League table. It’s certainly been a good week for the Old Trafford outfit and its manager.

Now, the club will look to maintain its impressive form in the coming weeks. A clash against Sheffield United beckons on Wednesday, and the Red Devils will need to win to keep their title momentum going.

Solskjaer said, as quoted by Manutd.com:

“Another game on Wednesday night, so no time to rest, no time to celebrate. When we leave the stadium it’s about recovering and getting your head on the next one.”

The win against Liverpool is huge, but there’s no time for overblown celebrations. Manchester United must now turn their attention to trying to win their first Premier League title in eight years.