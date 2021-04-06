Bruno Fernandes makes a big prediction about Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has backed Mason Greenwood to score more goals at the club and has insisted that the Englishman does not necessarily need to score goals to be an important part of the Manchester United team.

Fernandes' comments came in the wake of Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brighton in which Greenwood scored a late winner to see the Red Devils clinch all three points and solidify their hold on second place.

1/2 - Bruno Fernandes averages one assist for every two Premier League appearances at Old Trafford (11 assists in 22 games), the best ratio for any Manchester United player (min. 2 apps). Regularity. pic.twitter.com/WbHQkCmgRA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

Greenwood has had his struggles in front of goal this season, scoring just six goals so far compared to his 17 last season. Bruno Fernandes has however said that while the youngster is understandably hungry for goals, his importance and usefulness to the team has not diminished even without the goals.

“Everyone has to know that Mason is a young player and now everyone is starting to know how Mason is, it will become more and more difficult for him." Bruno Fernandes told MUTV.

“It is normal. It is part of the development for him and he will learn from here so it doesn’t matter how many goals he scores; the most important thing for us is that he still helps the team and he is doing his best.

“It is important for us as a team, it doesn’t matter who scores.

'If Mason scores for us or not, it's important to see if he can do other jobs, recover balls, press, defend when we need it, make assists, create danger.

“So it is not important for him to score. He has to understand that he is such a young lad.

"Of course, every striker wants to score but, anyway, he will score more and more goals as the seasons pass.”

Greenwood would start scoring regularly for Manchester United soon

Greenwood scored the winner against Brighton

Greenwood is a Manchester United academy graduate and was highly-rated for his exploits on the junior teams. The teenager was promoted to the first team in 2019 and made his debut in Manchester United's memorable 3-1 win over PSG in the Champions League Round of 16.

He was scarcely used in that campaign, starting just once in the league for Manchester United. The following season, 2019/20 marked the rise of Mason Greenwood with the youngster going on to break numerous longstanding records at Manchester United. He finished the campaign with 17 goals in all competitions.

12 - Only Wayne Rooney (15) and Marcus Rashford (13) have scored more Premier League goals as a teenager for Manchester United than Mason Greenwood (12). Natural. pic.twitter.com/T5ictC8MEW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2021

Greenwood has, however, failed to live up to his expectations this campaign due to various reasons. While the goals have reduced it is also quite obvious that the teenager, who was more of a "shoot-on-sight" forward last season, is now getting more and more rounded and as Bruno Fernandes rightly speculated, it should not be long until we see Manchester United's golden boy start firing again.

