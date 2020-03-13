Bruno Fernandes: Man United's Portugause Magnifico

Manchester United's premier league season thus far has been a topsy-turvy one, to say the least. From beating Chelsea, Spurs and City to losing to Burnley, Crystal Palace and Watford, United fans have witnessed the highs and lows in what has been an inconsistent season.

There was not enough clarity as to whether the majority of fans were Ole in or Ole out, because the results varied week by week and with it the sentiments of the fans. Then, after United's defeat to Burnley on 22nd January, United went out and bought Bruno Fernandes from Sporting, the very same club where they bought Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player since making his debut (5).



❍ 5 games

❍ 2 goals

❍ 3 assists

Via@squawka#brunofernades #manutd

What. A. Signing. pic.twitter.com/uhtRdKhg4t — SportzHub (@sportz_hub) March 8, 2020

Bruno Firing on all Cylinders

Bruno's impact at United has been immediate, after debuting in a goalless draw against Wolves, Bruno has settled into the team and has enhanced into the ideal playmaker. Whether it is plucking out the perfect pass, whipping in a delightful ball from the corner, or calmly putting away penalties, Bruno has proven that he has what it takes to shine at Old Trafford. He's already seen as a future club captain, given his character a lot of experts have resembled Bruno with Roy Keane. He is a player who will always give a hundred percent on the pitch and his initial impact already has fans singing his name in the stands.

Ever since Bruno's debut, Manchester United have been unbeaten and his contribution, whether it is in the form of assists, goals or just keeping possession of the ball, has been crucial. Bruno's weakness is that he occasionally gives the ball away when he goes for a lavish pass, but it is worth the risk because when it does come off it can rattle defences in a matter of seconds.

Premier League

Derby Day Brilliance

Against Manchester City in the most recent Manchester Derby, Bruno combined with Martial to take a wicked free kicking, dinking the ball over Aguero and allowing the French striker to put United ahead in a massive game. This shows, Bruno has an intelligent head on his shoulders, and if you add that to his footballing ability, he will be the player to watch out for in the future.

Bruno's positioning has been brilliant, whether it is tracking back while defending, or springing up on the edge of the box during a counter-attack, he is at the right place at the right time. His character is noteworthy as well; we have witnessed him gee up his teammates and even silence opposition managers. He is that warrior, who wants to survive till the end of battle, makes sure that his army crosses the line with him.

Advertisement

Bruno has brought the best in other players, and that is visible with Martial and Fred's recent form. Martial is now getting into spaces and making unpredictable runs because he has the confidence the Bruno will find him, and that free-kick against City was an indication of that. Fred also has the belief that there is someone in the team who can both create and track back, and that takes the pressure off the Brazillian who is finally settling into the United shirt after a rough start.

Bruno Fernandes loves his new song from the United fans so much that he’s even singing it himself 🤩 [Sky] pic.twitter.com/D4pxfnGAW0 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 12, 2020

The Bruno Effect

United have performed admirably against the big team's this season, and that's because their players are quick on the break and punish teams who attack in numbers. The issue was arising when United were facing the smaller teams who were sitting back and waiting for United to make the first move, and they often failed due to the lack of incisiveness in the final third of the field. Bruno changes all that, and we have observed in recent games against Watford and Everton that he has the ability to break down defences and produce that penetrative pass that can lead to plenty of goals for his team. His movement in and around the box also makes him a goal-scoring threat, and if his teammates can find him, he will net in quite a few goals for Manchester United.

Future Looks Bright

The Portuguese magnifico has got Old Trafford bouncing again, and although it is too early to tell, he could be the signing that allows United to compete on all fronts once again. Champions League qualification will be the aim for this season and if achieved, then don't be surprised if Ole goes all out in this summer's transfer market.

Manchester United still have a lot of work to do but it seems that they are finally going in the right direction. The signings of both Bruno and Ighalo have been fantastic for the club and now both players have to make sure they continue their consistency as the matches go on. United had a purple patch last season as well under Ole when they beat PSG in the Champions League and went on an unbeaten run only for it to come crashing down towards the end of the season. They will need to learn from that and ensure they finish strong this season as a top four spot will do wonders for the club and will help in attracting the best footballers in the summer.