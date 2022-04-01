Bruno Fernandes reveals which former Manchester United star he would have loved to play with

Manchester United maestro Bruno Fernandes did a question and answer on his Twitter this morning labeled '#askBruno'.

The Portuguese midfielder did it to celebrate him signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.

The majority of the questions he answered were very light-hearted and easy for him to answer.

Mostly about his favourite United shirt, or who's the best player to nutmeg and even if drinking milk is his secret.

However, a very nice comment about who he would've loved to play with has had Manchester United fans wondering what may have been.

One supporter asked him which former United player he would've wanted to play with, to which he replied, Wayne Rooney.

Having these two on a pitch together would've been outrageous.

The tenacity and desire of a young Wayne Rooney, matched up by the brilliance of the Portuguese playmaker would have been a sight to behold.

Unfortunately for the Old Trafford faithful, this will have to stay as a pipe dream... unless Bruno manages to get a testimonial one day.

Bruno Fernandes has extended his stay at Manchester United

Red Devils fans had some great news to wake up to this morning as United revealed that their favorite talisman signed a contract extension until 2026.

Questions were being asked about his future and whether or not he would stay, which made some fans nervous.

However, after seeing this, they can afford to relax and breathe for a while as they know their top goal contributor is staying... for now.

Fernandes has quickly become a fan favorite since he joined Manchester United in the 2020 winter window.

The playmaker arrived from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth around 55 million Euros.

Of course, having this price tag means that there is at least some expectation for you to perform and Bruno has certainly done that.

He's managed to score 35 goals in 78 appearances for the Premier League giants and has also racked up 25 assists, giving him a pretty decent goal contribution per game ratio.

However, it's not just his attacking play that United fans love about him so much.

The former Sporting man also seems like he demands 100% out of everyone and works just as hard as anyone else on the pitch, both on and off the ball.

Manchester United fans are sure to be over the moon with the extension and are also excited for what the future may now hold.

Edited by Ashwin