Bruno Fernandes could miss Manchester United’s clash against arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend - Reports

Manchester United's attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes could miss their clash against Liverpool, according to the Sun (via the Daily Mail). The 27-year-old Portuguese was seen limping badly during a warm-down session on Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's key player despite the club signing big names like Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in the summer. The 27-year-old playmaker has scored 4 goals and registered 6 assists so far this season.

But Fernandes might be facing a race against the clock to be match-fit ahead of their game against Liverpool. The Sun reported that the former Sporting player was seen "limping heavily" at Carrington following their game against Atalanta.

Bruno Fernandes was arguably Manchester United's key player in their miraculous 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta. The 27-year-old Portuguese international provided two assists in that game.

The loss of Bruno Fernandes could be a major set back for Manchester United. The Red Devils also face concerns surrounding the fitness of Marcus Rashford, who suffered a dead leg in the aforementioned Champions League game.

Speaking after their win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

“I don’t know. I hope so and I think so. It was a dead leg and sometimes it can take longer than what you want. But if we treat it well, he should be okay.”

Pressure on Manchester United as they host Liverpool on Sunday

Despite being the home side on Sunday, it is Manchester United who will be under considerable pressure when they take on Liverpool.

The Red Devils are currently winless in their last three Premier League games, a run which has seen them lose to Aston Villa and Leicester City and only a draw against Everton.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently in top form. The Reds defeated Watford 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick by Roberto Firmino and a wonderful solo goal from Mohamed Salah in their last Premier League game.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a positive result. A defeat to Liverpool could see them drop seven points behind their arch-rivals with only 9 games played. On the other hand, even if Manchester United beat Liverpool, they will still trail the Reds by one point.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League charts, just one point behind league leaders Chelsea and a point ahead of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Manchester United have dropped down to sixth place and are currently trailing the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

