Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah and more: February Team of the Month | Premier League 2019-20

Bruno Fernandes scored one and gave two assists in his opening three games for Manchester United

February was historic in many ways for the Premier League as it saw the winter-break being introduced for the very first time in English football. The season is now in its final stage and games are coming thick and fast for each team.

February was rounded off with Liverpool’s invincibility finally coming to a standstill as an Ismaila Sarr-inspired Watford came out as surprising 3-0 winners. Leicester City’s poor form continued as they picked up only two points out of a possible 12 last month. Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta is starting to take shape and Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has rejuvenated Manchester United.

In this section, we take a look at the best performers of the Premier League in February.

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Rui Patricio has kept three clean sheets in a row

With three clean-sheets in three consecutive games, Wolves shot-stopper Rui Patricio should deservedly feature in goal for the Premier League Team of the Month for February. The Portuguese keeper played a telling role in Wolves’ emphatic win over Norwich following their hard-fought draws at Manchester United and against Leicester.

Patricio has been brilliant between the sticks for Nuno Espirito Santo and has bailed them out of several matches with his defining performances. He made a remarkable 12 saves in Wolves’ trio of games last month, keeping them in the hunt for successive Europa League qualifications.

The 32-year-old has had a decorated career with the Portugal national team, winning the European Championship in 2016 and the inaugural Nations League last summer. He has been equally pivotal for Wolves and this season has perfectly represented that.

1 / 4 NEXT