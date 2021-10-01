Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United star explains Solskjaer's penalty decision for Villarreal clash

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has revealed he was on penalty duty for the Champions League clash against Villarreal despite the presence of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes had the chance to salvage a point against Aston Villa last Saturday, but sent his spot-kick into the stands as Dean Smith's side escaped with a 1-0 win.

There were suggestions that Ronaldo could be handed future penalties owing to his impeccable record after Fernandes’ miss. However, Fernandes said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose him as the designated taker against Villarreal.

"I was on penalties but we didn't get one," he told BT Sport's Jules Breach. "The manager will decide before the game who takes it."

Fernandes believes Cristiano Ronaldo will score many goals for Manchester United this season

Manchester United were not awarded a penalty against Villarreal, but Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to score a late winner against the Spanish side.

Ronaldo’s goal in injury-time helped Manchester United secure their first win of their Champions League campaign. They were beaten by Young Boys in their opening game of the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started his second spell at the club really well, and Fernandes believes his compatriot will score a lot of goals this season.

"We knew it with Cristiano, at any moment, every ball in the box could be a goal. As you see, we started to make a little bit more crosses, we started to attack more down the wings and make crosses, put the ball in the box, because we know Edi and Cristiano at any moment with the ball in the box, whether it bounces or goes towards the keeper, they have the feeling.

“They are the strikers who have the feeling for the goal. They feel it and Cristiano did it once again, and he will do it more and more in the current season. He and Edi and Anthony will be really important for us because they will score many, many goals."

Also Read

After their loss to Villa last weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will hope to bounce back in the Premier League when they face Southampton on Saturday.

With the top two teams in Liverpool and Manchester City facing each other, Manchester United will have the chance to close the gap or even return to the top of the table if results go their way.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far