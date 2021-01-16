Manchester United star attempts to motivate teammates ahead Liverpool game

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has said that the prospect of Liverpool tying with Manchester United for 20 English titles is a source of motivation in their quest to end their championship drought.

Manchester United have failed to win the Premier League since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The Red Devils had to watch their bitter rivals Liverpool lift their first league title in 30 years last season.

United have been nowhere near challenging for the Premier League title in the seven years following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. They are currently on the top of the league table this season, just three points ahead of Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently the in-form team in the Premier League, having gone eleven games unbeaten while winning nine games and drawing two.

The league leaders travel to Anfield on Sunday evening in what will be a top of the table clash between two of Europe's top clubs. Talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes is aware of the rivalry between the two sides and has sent a message to his United teammates ahead of Sunday's crunch match.

"Of course, I know. Everyone knows. You don't want your rivals at the same level as you or with the same amount of trophies as you. So it's clear for everyone here at the club, and in the dressing room, everyone knows what it means for the supporters," said Fernandes.

"But the main point for us is to know what every game means to us. Every game has to mean the same. We have to go into every game with the same mentality we have for Liverpool. I understand for the fans it's different, but for us, it can't be different because the result we want is the same," added Fernandes.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes reflects on the impact of fans

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

The Manchester United faithful are seeing their club challenge for trophies once again this season. Bruno Fernandes reflected on the impact of fans and the importance of defeating Liverpool for them. However, he has asked his teammates to approach the fixture with the same intent as they would do for any other game.

"We will try everything to give the fans some joy but I think they enjoy it anyway because we go into every game to win and they enjoy winning games," Fernandes stated.

"Of course, they will talk to their friends the next day, who may be Liverpool fans. It'll be much better if you're the winner rather than the loser. It would be a lot more fun with 21 titles and Liverpool still on 19, of course. But the main point for us is to keep going and do our best in every game," said Fernandes.