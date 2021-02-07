Bruno Fernandes sends warning to Manchester United team-mates after draw with Everton

Bruno Fernandes sent a scathing message to his Manchester United team-mates after their dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Manchester United star Fernandes, who scored a spectacular goal in the first half to give his side a 2-0 lead, was left fuming after the game. The Portuguese midfielder sent a harsh warning to his United team-mates in a post-match interview.

"I think we gave away the result, we gave away the game twice. Because after being 2-0 up at half-time, coming into the second half in the way we did, it's really bad," said Fernandes.

Manchester United headed into their game against Everton at Old Trafford on the back of a 9-0 thumping of Southampton. The Red Devils were huge favorites going into Saturday night's tricky fixture against their Merseyside opponents.

Manchester United were cruising after first-half goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes but spurned their two-goal lead early in the second half after conceding goals to Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez in the space of three minutes.

Manchester United looked to have sealed the three points when Scott McTominay scored his fourth goal of the season with a 70th minute header. The Red Devils, however, conceded a goal deep into second-half stoppage time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin slotted the ball past a helpless David de Gea to secure a draw for his side.

Fernandes added:

"We are condeing goals every game, we are conceding goals a lot of times and at home we concede too many goals. Too many bad results at home and this can't be possible."

💬 "Everyone has to learn from this game and try to win the next one."



An honest assessment from @B_Fernandes8.



🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #MUNEVE

🏆 #PL pic.twitter.com/qgpM4KMWDS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2021

City in pole position as Manchester United slip up

Advertisement

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Manchester United seemed to be favorites to win the Premier League title mid-way through January. The Red Devils were on a run of form that saw them go 14 games unbeaten in the Premier League, which led many to believe that they could be on their way to winning their first Premier League title in seven years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have, however, won just two of their last five games in the Premier League which leaves them two points behind Manchester City who have two games in hand over their cross-town rivals.

A Bruno Fernandes masterpiece 🤩



How good is this from Manchester United's magician, who scores his 13th league goal of the season in the most impressive fashion.#PL | #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/TLFolDKQCh — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 6, 2021

Bruno Fernandes lamented his side's poor second-half performance and said there were no excuses for the way Manchester United threw away their advantage.

Advertisement

"I think we have to win this game after being 2-0 up, you have to win this game. It doesn't matter how. You concede two goals and you come again and you score again," said Fernandes

"It's impossible to concede another goal again, from a free-kick in the half of the pitch, we concede a goal from there and the way we concede."