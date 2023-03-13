Bruno Fernandes: Ten Hag’s tactical cog at Manchester United for all seasons

Manchester United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes has lately been in the spotlight for his body language, complaints to officials, and lack of effort. The Anfield humiliation sparked debates about whether he's fit to lead the Red Devils, and even inspired analysis of his meltdown.

Four days later against Real Betis, Fernandes responded and then some. An assist for the go-ahead goal, a glancing header to double United's lead, and countless chances created - more than any other player on the pitch - to take control of the last-16 Europa League tie. And all this came from a different role.

Manchester United have won more games than any other side in Europe's top five leagues, and much of this has been down to Erik ten Hag's pragmatism. Depending on the opponent and game state, the Dutch coach regularly makes tactical switches, and Bruno Fernandes has proved to be his ace in that regard.

The club's failure to sign a midfielder who's comfortable in the first phase of the build-up has forced Ten Hag to get creative when building from the back. Although Lisandro Martinez and the full-backs have carried most of the progression responsibility, Christian Eriksen has often been the deepest of the midfielders tasked with carrying the ball through the middle.

Eriksen's injury forced Ten Hag to return to the tactical board once again, and against Betis, we saw the latest of his tweaks. Fernandes, who has played across the frontline this season, dropped deeper to help his side progress forward.

"He [Bruno] is coaching players. So [he is] leading the team in a tactical perspective. His emotion is his weapon, but sometimes it's too strong and, of course, I help him, I support him, and I give him feedback." - Erik ten Hag

A tweak in Bruno Fernandes's Manchester United role

Manchester United typically set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bruno Fernandes behind the lone striker. But on Thursday, they changed their shape to 4-3-3, with the Portuguese as an 8, and slightly deeper than Fred during the build-up.

He frequently received the ball from Martinez between the lines before turning and driving the play forward.

With more space and time on the ball in the second phase, Fernandes sprayed passes about with ease. He created as many chances (5) as Manuel Pellegrini's men combined. Out of possession, he was seen filling in for Wan-Bissaka at right-back whenever the Englishman bombed forward.

From shifting to the right-half space to accommodate Jadon Sancho in the middle and provide him with more passing options with overload against low-block (Leicester City) to playing up top on the right wing to exploit space in transition (Barcelona), and of course, be deployed in his preferred #10 role too, Fernandes has moved all around the pitch to help Manchester United's cause.

And despite all that, the side's creator-in-chief hasn't let his productivity go down. Among Premier League players, only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists than Bruno Fernandes (12) in all competitions.

