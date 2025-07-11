Bryne FK vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Bryne FK will host Valerenga at Bryne Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result this weekend and avoid dropping into the relegation zone by the end of the matchday.

Bryne failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage and had to share the points as their meeting with 10-man KFUM Oslo last time out ended 1-1, marking their third consecutive draw in the league. The Jærens Super Team had a terrible start to the season, losing five of their opening six games but have now put together a six game unbeaten run with three draws and three wins and will hope to build on that form this weekend to push higher up the table.

Valerenga have only won two of their last eight league games but are tied on points with Sunday's hosts, having played one more game. The Bohemians held Fredrikstad to a 1-1 draw in their last league outing to mark their third draw of the league season but remain only three points above the drop zone and will hope to put up a solid performance against an evenly matched side.

Bryne FK vs Valerenga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's meeting will mark the 36th edition of this fixture. Bryne have won 11 of their previous meetings, while 12 have ended in draws and Valerenga have won the remaining 12.

The two teams have faced off just twice since 2003, with the visitors recording a win and a draw in those games.

The hosts' last win over Valerenga came in the NM Cup during the 2000-01 season.

Bryne have scored 18 goals and conceded 21 in 12 league games this season, while Valerenga have scored 17 and conceded 19 in 13 games.

Bryne FK vs Valerenga Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. Jærens superlag will, however, hope their decent home league record of three wins and a draw in six games will be enough to give them an edge.

Enga will be satisfied to get a draw against the hosts but will have to improve on their offensive performances to get anything more.

Prediction: Bryne FK 1-1 Valerenga

Bryne FK vs Valerenga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the hosts’ last five games)

