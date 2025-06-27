Bryne vs HamKam Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2025 

Bryne and HamKam battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 11 clash on Sunday at Bryne Stadion.
The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Sarpsborg last weekend. Both goals caame in the first half, with Duarte Moreira giving Bryne the lead in the 20th minute before Daniel Karlsbakk equalised on the half-hour mark.
HamKam, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Tromso. They were two goals down at the break, thanks to Vegard Erlien and David Edvardsson strikes. Ieltsin Camoes made it three for Tromso two minutes into the second half before Alwande Roaldsoy netted a consolation strike three minutes later.
The loss left HamKam in 13th spot in the standings, with 11 points from 10 games, while Bryne are two points better off in 11th.
Bryne vs HamKam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Bryne have seven wins from their last 17 head-to-head games with HamKam, losing six.
- Their most recent competitive clash in September 2021 saw HamKam win 3-0 at home.
- Five of HamKam's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.
- There have been at least two first-half goals scored in four of Bryne's last five league games.
- Four of HamKam's last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.
- Seven of Bryne's last nine league games have produced over 2.5 goals.
Bryne vs HamKam Prediction
Bryne finished runners-up in the OBOS-ligaen last season to return to the Norwegian top flight after a 22-year absence. They made a poor start to life in the Eliteserien, losing five of their first games, winning one, but are unbeaten in their last four, winning three, to boost their survival hopes.
HamKam, for their part, are just outside the relegation zone and are three points above the bottom three. They will climb above Bryne with a win. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Bryne 2-1 HamKam
Bryne vs HamKam Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Bryne to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals