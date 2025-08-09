Bryne vs KFUM Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025 

Bryne and KFUM Oslo will battle for three points in an Eliteserien round 17 clash on Sunday (August 10th). The game will be played at Bryne Stadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Molde. Fredrik Gulbrandsen broke the deadlock on the hour-mark while Caleb Zady doubled their lead 14 minutes later.

KFUM, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-1 home win over Rosenborg. They went into the break in the lead thanks to David Hickson's 17th-minute strike. Dino Islamovic equalized from the spot eight minutes into the second half but Denzel Okeke scored a brace while Hakon Volden scored a late own goal.

The victory left them in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 16 games. Bryne are 13th with 18 points to their name.

Bryne vs KFUM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

KFUM Oslo have seven wins from the last 12 head-to-head games. Bryne were victorious once while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

KFUM are unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning six matches in this run.

Seven of Bryne's last nine league games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

KFUM are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four wins).

Bryne vs KFUM Prediction

Bryne have lost their last three games on the bounce. This form has them in a precarious position in the standings. They sit just outside the relegation zone, with one point all that separates them from the bottom three.

KFUM are the second-most in-form side in the league, having won their last four games on the bounce. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games. Furthermore, the capital side have won on each of their last three visits to this stadium.

Bryne are more in need of the points in light of their relegation concerns. We back the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bryne 1-2 KFUM

Bryne vs KFUM Betting Tips

Tip 1 - KFUM to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

