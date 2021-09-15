BSC Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United: Hits and flops as injury-time winner downs 10-man United | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

A 95th-minute winner from Jordan Siebatcheu handed BSC Young Boys a famous 2-1 win over Manchester United in their UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo had given United the early lead, with Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu equalising for the hosts.

🟡⚫️ What a moment for Young Boys!



Second-half comeback secures 3 points against Manchester United 💪



⚽️ Moumi Ngamaleu 66'

⚽️ Siebatcheu 90'+5#UCL pic.twitter.com/7bMcUZHQpb — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2021

The English outfit started the game on the front foot, taking the lead through their Portuguese striker as early as the 13th minute. However, United were reduced to 10-men soon after as Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off in the 35th minute for a clumsy tackle.

Given a route back into the game, the hosts attacked with renewed vigour and got back on level terms in the 66th minute. United, who had been on the defensive since the red card, seemed to have done enough to hold on for a draw. However, a misplaced backpass by Jesse Lingard allowed Siebatcheu to sneak in and complete the comeback for the Swiss champions.

So with Atalanta and Villarreal yet to play, Young Boys temporarily top the group while the Red Devils begin their campaign with a shock defeat.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from a thrilling encounter at Stadion Wankdorf.

#1 Hit: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo (R) opened the scoring for United in the 13th minute

Fresh from scoring a brace on his second Premier League debut for United, Ronaldo repeated the feat in the Champions League as well. The Portuguese international stabbed home from close range in the 13th minute to give his side an early lead in the tie.

36 - Young Boys are the 36th different team Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against in the UEFA Champions League, with no player scoring against more (also Lionel Messi on 36). Collection. pic.twitter.com/xVk4EDZnnC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2021

The 36-year-old showcased clever movement and flashes of pace and trickery to go along with his goal as he led the line admirably. Already the leading scorer in the tournament, Ronaldo equalled the record for the most appearances in the Champions League as well.

RECORD! Cristiano Ronaldo joins Iker Casillas (177) as all-time leading appearance maker in the Champions League 👏



1⃣7⃣7⃣ Iker Casillas

1⃣7⃣7⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo#UCL pic.twitter.com/RzEBrfj6Hs — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 14, 2021

#2 Flop: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka (R) received his marching orders in the 35th minute for a late challenge

While it is rare to see Wan-Bissaka mistime a challenge, he chose the wrong moment to put in a particularly clumsy one here. The United right-back received his marching orders in the 35th minute, leaving his side in a world of trouble.

2013 - Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the first Manchester United player to be shown a straight red card in a UEFA Champions League match since Nani against Real Madrid in March 2013. Studs. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2021

The red card saw United go from comfortably being in the ascendancy to firmly on the back foot, messing up their game plan entirely. The necessary sacrifice of forwards meant that their attacking output diminished, while a change in defensive structure was also required.

