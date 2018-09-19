BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details| Champions League 2018-19

UEFA Champions League debutants BSC Young Boys welcome 3-time UCL winners Manchester United as they look to impress in their first ever Champions League campaign. The Swiss side joined the elite European competition after beating Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

Young Boys has started their domestic season on a high after winning 6 out of the 6 opening matches in the Swiss Super League. The debutants will be looking to finish at least in 3rd and qualify for the Europa league in a tough group containing Juventus, Valencia and Manchester United.

3-time winner Manchester United kicks start their UCL campaign hoping for a better European season than last time after being knocked out in the Champions pre-quarters against Sevilla. Red Devils will be hoping to set aside their inconsistent start to the Premier League that saw them losing out to Tottenham and Brighton while scrapping victories over Watford and Leicester.

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Kickoff information

Date: 19 September

Kickoff: 21:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Stade de Suisse

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Team news

BSC Young Boys: Jordon Lotomba and Sandro Laper are out injured for the Swiss side while Miralem Sulejani could make his first start.

Manchester United: Club Captain Antonio Valencia has been left out of the squad along with Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones who are both out injured. Luke Shaw is expected to be back in the starting XI while Ashley Young might get the nod ahead of young Dalot for the right back position

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Probable line-ups

BSC Young Boys: David von Ballmoos, Kevin Mbabu, Gregory Wuthrich, Steve von Bergen, Loris Benito, Christian Fassnacht, Djibril Sow, Sekou Sanogo, Miralem Sulejmani, Moumi Ngamaleu, Guillaume Hoarau

Manchester United: David De Gea, Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Pogba, Fred, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

BSC Young Boys: W-W-W-W-D

Manchester United: W-W-L-L-W

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides in any competition

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Prediction

Manchester United is expected to overpower the Swiss leaders quite easily. If history is something to be looked BSC Young Boys are the favorites to win this one after the past 2 travels to Swiss sides by Manchester United have ended in defeat for the Red Devils

Predicted score: Manchester United 3-0 BSC Young Boys