BTE v SLA Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy predictions & playing XI updates for today's football match - Apr 29th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the second semifinal of the Belarus Cup between BTE and SLA.
- FC BATE Borisov will host the FC Slavia-Mozyr in the second semifinal of the Belarus Cup 2020.
The second leg of the semifinal clash between FC BATE Borisov and FC Slavia-Mozyr is set to be played at the Borisov Arena and promises to be an enthralling contest.
In the reverse fixture, hosts Slavia Mozyr began the contest on a positive note with an 11th-minute goal from Pantia Y. However, the encounter witnessed a flurry of yellow cards being issued by the referee.
With the visitors enjoying a slight advantage coming into this clash, one expect BATE to come out all guns blazing in front of their home crowd and give their opponents a run for their money. Thus, there are plenty of intricate sub-plots to immerse oneself in.
Squads
FC BATE Borisov
D Sherbitsky (GK), S Dragun, E Filipenko, A Filipovic, B Kopitovic, N Milic, B Nastic, M Skavysh, I Stasevich (C), W Willumsson, E Yablonski, I Costrov, D Kovalevski, D Krivosheev, Y Nedashkovskiy, N Romanyuk, V Senko
FC Slavia Mozyr
M Baranovski (C & GK), A Chukhley, A Kotlyarov, N Melnikov, F Narh, Y Pantia, E Potapov, A Raevskiy, G Shevchenko, I Tymonyuk, V Zhuk, Y Berezkin, D Bessmertny, A Chichkan, B Dubajic, J Filipovic
Predicted Playing XIs
FC BATE Borisov
D Sherbitsky (GK), S Dragun, E Filipenko, A Filipovic, B Kopitovic, N Milic, B Nastic, M Skavysh, I Stasevich (C), W Willumsson, E Yablonski,
FC Slavia Mozyr
M Baranovski (C & GK), A Chukhley, A Kotlyarov, N Melnikov, F Narh, Y Pantia, E Potapov, A Raevskiy, G Shevchenko, I Tymonyuk, V Zhuk
Match Details
Match: FC BATE Borisov v FC Slavia-Mozyr
Date: April 29th, 2020
Time: 10.30 PM IST
Venue: Borisov Arena (Barysaw)
Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Baranovski, Y Pantia, V Zhuk, I Tymonyuk, A Kotlyarov, E Yablonski, S Dragun, G Shevchenko, W Willumsson, I Stasevich, M Skavysh.
Captain - E Yablonski, Vice-captain - A Kotlyarov
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Baranovski, Y Pantia, V Zhuk, I Tymonyuk, B Nastic, A Kotlyarov, S Dragun, W Willumsson, I Stasevich, F Narh, M Skavysh.
Captain - I Tymonyuk, Vice-captain - S Dragun