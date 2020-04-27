BTE v SLA Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy predictions & playing XI updates for today's football match - Apr 29th, 2020

FC BATE Borisov v FC Slavia-Mozyr [PC: Social Telecast]

The second leg of the semifinal clash between FC BATE Borisov and FC Slavia-Mozyr is set to be played at the Borisov Arena and promises to be an enthralling contest.

In the reverse fixture, hosts Slavia Mozyr began the contest on a positive note with an 11th-minute goal from Pantia Y. However, the encounter witnessed a flurry of yellow cards being issued by the referee.

With the visitors enjoying a slight advantage coming into this clash, one expect BATE to come out all guns blazing in front of their home crowd and give their opponents a run for their money. Thus, there are plenty of intricate sub-plots to immerse oneself in.

Squads

FC BATE Borisov

D Sherbitsky (GK), S Dragun, E Filipenko, A Filipovic, B Kopitovic, N Milic, B Nastic, M Skavysh, I Stasevich (C), W Willumsson, E Yablonski, I Costrov, D Kovalevski, D Krivosheev, Y Nedashkovskiy, N Romanyuk, V Senko

FC Slavia Mozyr

M Baranovski (C & GK), A Chukhley, A Kotlyarov, N Melnikov, F Narh, Y Pantia, E Potapov, A Raevskiy, G Shevchenko, I Tymonyuk, V Zhuk, Y Berezkin, D Bessmertny, A Chichkan, B Dubajic, J Filipovic

Predicted Playing XIs

FC BATE Borisov

D Sherbitsky (GK), S Dragun, E Filipenko, A Filipovic, B Kopitovic, N Milic, B Nastic, M Skavysh, I Stasevich (C), W Willumsson, E Yablonski,

FC Slavia Mozyr

M Baranovski (C & GK), A Chukhley, A Kotlyarov, N Melnikov, F Narh, Y Pantia, E Potapov, A Raevskiy, G Shevchenko, I Tymonyuk, V Zhuk

Match Details

Match: FC BATE Borisov v FC Slavia-Mozyr

Date: April 29th, 2020

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Borisov Arena (Barysaw)

Belarus Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BTE v SLA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Baranovski, Y Pantia, V Zhuk, I Tymonyuk, A Kotlyarov, E Yablonski, S Dragun, G Shevchenko, W Willumsson, I Stasevich, M Skavysh.

Captain - E Yablonski, Vice-captain - A Kotlyarov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Baranovski, Y Pantia, V Zhuk, I Tymonyuk, B Nastic, A Kotlyarov, S Dragun, W Willumsson, I Stasevich, F Narh, M Skavysh.

Captain - I Tymonyuk, Vice-captain - S Dragun