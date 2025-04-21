Bucamaranga vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Bucamaranga and Fortaleza will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Wednesday (April 23rd). The game will be played at Estadio Americo Montanini.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Union Magdalena in the Colombian Primera A over the weekend. The game seemed destined to finish as a goalless stalemate until Jannenson Sarmiento broke the deadlock from the spot in the 10th minute of extra time. There was still enough time for Luciano Pons to equalize three minutes later.

Fortaleza, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Palmeiras in the Brazilian Serie A. Facundo Torres and Flaco Lopez scored to put the visitors 2-0 up by the 58th minute, while Dyverson halved the deficit with 20 minutes left on the clock. Juan Lucero fluffed his lines from 12 yards out when presented the opportunity to equalize deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

Leão do Pici will shift their focus to the continent where their last game was abandoned in the 72nd minute due to spectator riots. Bucaramanga claimed a surprise 2-1 away win over Racing Club.

The victory left them at the summit of Group E with four points from two games. Fortaleza are bottom with zero points.

Bucamaranga vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Fortaleza are winless in their last five games across competitions (three losses).

Four of Bucamaranga's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Fortaleza's last six away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Bucamaranga's last five home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Bucamaranga vs Fortaleza Prediction

Bucamaranga left Avellaneda with a shock victory last time out to set the early pace in the race for advancing to the knockout rounds in this group. They are unbeaten in their last four games in front of their fans (three wins).

Fortaleza's last game on the continent was marred by ugly scenes that led to a loss of lives. It left them without a goal and point so far, and Juan Vojvoda's side have struggled for form.

Ad

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Bucamaranga 1-0 Fortaleza

Bucamaranga vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bucamaranga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More