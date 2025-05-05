Bucaramanga vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

The action continues in Group E of the Copa Libertadores as Bucaramanga play host to Racing Club at the Estadio Alfonso López on Tuesday. The Colombian outfit will be looking to complete the group double over the visitors, having secured a 2-1 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Bucaramanga failed to return to winning ways last Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Llaneros at the Estadio Macal in the Colombian Primera Division.

This followed a 2-0 loss against Millionaires on April 28 at the Estadio Alfonso López, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Leonel Alvarez's men now turn their focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they have picked up one win from their opening three games while playing out stalemates against Colo Colo and Fortaleza, respectively.

Over in Argentina, Racing Club maintained their fine run of results in the Primera Division as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Newell’s Old Boys at the Estadio Presidente Perón last Friday.

Gustavo Costas’ men have won each of their last five league games, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss against Independiente Rivadavia on March 28.

Racing return to action in the Copa Libertadores, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Fortaleza before picking up one point from their subsequent two outings.

Bucaramanga vs Racing Club Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Bucaramanga and Racing Club, with Alvarez’s men claiming a 2-1 victory when they met in Argentina on April 10.

Racing Club have won all but one of their most recent five matches, with a 1-1 draw against Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores on April 23 being the exception.

Bucaramanga are unbeaten in five of their last six home games, picking up three wins and two draws since late March.

Racing have lost just one of their most recent seven away matches in all competitions while claiming four wins and two draws since March 16.

Bucaramanga vs Racing Club Prediction

Bucaramanga have picked up five points from the first nine available to sit top of Group E, one point and one place above Racing Club, and we expect both sides to go all out on Tuesday as they look to secure maximum points.

However, the Argentine outfit head into the game as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come out on top here.

Prediction: Bucaramanga 1-2 Racing Club

Bucaramanga vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Racing Club to win

Tip 2: First to score - Racing Club (Bucaramanga have conceded the opening goal in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the hosts’ last seven matches)

