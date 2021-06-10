3 budget center backs Manchester United can look to sign this summer

Manchester United are expected to be busy in the upcoming transfer window as they bolster their squad going into next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been vocal about the importance of making new signings if they hope to challenge for the Premier League title next season. The Red Devils are looking to sign a right-winger, defensive midfielder, right-back and a centre-back before the transfer window closes.

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is seemingly the priority target for Manchester United to fill the centre-back position. Varane's contract expires next summer and the Frenchman has shown little interest in extending his stay in the Spanish capital. Despite that, Real Madrid are not willing to let one of their most prized assets leave the club on the cheap. They have set an asking price of around £60 million for the centre-back.

Manchester United have a pressing need to strengthen other positions and cannot afford to spend the majority of their transfer budget on a single player. If Real Madrid don't budge on their valuation, the Red Devils should end their pursuit of the French defender and find an alternative who will fit their budget. Here are three budget center backs they can look at to fill the void in the center of their defense.

#1 Pau Torres (Villarreal)

Villarreal CF centre-back Pau Torres

Pau Torres has been linked with a move to Manchester United for almost two seasons now. The Spanish defender is on United's shortlist of center back targets and is being monitored closely by the club. Torres has been an integral part of Unai Emery's side this season, having finished seventh in La Liga standings and won the Europa League trophy.

Confident in possession with the ball, Torres also possesses great tackling ability and reads the game very well. The central defender stands at 6-foot-3 and can dominate opposition players from a physical standpoint. The 24-year-old centre-back is a great reader of the game which means he doesn't indulge in unnecessary challenges or give away silly fouls.

Manchester United can get Pau Torres for as little as €30 million, which is less than half of what Raphael Varane would cost the Red Devils. Torres would be a great addition to this Manchester United side and would solidify United's leaky defense.

Pau Torres | Belief Manchester United can sign defender for bargain price – Solskjaer’s side interested in move.https://t.co/Me1qadbu2Z #mufc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) May 14, 2021

#2 Benoît Badiashile (AS Monaco)

AS Monaco's Benoit Badiashile was a target for Manchester United last season

Benoit Badiashile has established himself as one of the brightest defensive prospects in world football. The 20-year-old Frenchman has been a key player under Nico Kovac and helped his side finish third in Ligue 1. Standing at 6-foot-4, the Frenchman is an imposing presence at the back and is dominant in the air. The youngster possesses great pace which makes him a great asset to have in a set up that demands a high defensive line. The 20-year-old center back is composed in possession and can play out of the back comfortably.

Badiashile emerged as a target for Manchester United last summer but rejected a move to the Premier League. He felt he needed more experience in the French League before taking the next step in his career. However, with another season in the French league under his belt, the youngster might consider taking the next step in his career and playing for a big club like Manchester United.

⚪️🔴 AS #Monaco have rejected a €25m offer from Manchester #United for defender Benoît #Badiashile - Niko Kovac has told his board that he wants to keep the Frenchman & that they should reject all bids for him — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

#3 Sven Botman (LOSC Lille)

Lille's Sven Botman

Sven Botman has established himself as one of the hottest young center backs in world football. The 21-year-old Dutch defender was an integral part of the Lille side that dethroned Paris Saint Germain and lifted the Ligue 1 title this season. Botman stands at 6-foot-4 and is a great physical presence to have at the back. Despite being just 21 years of age, the center back displays great leadership at the back and organizes his defense effectively. The left-footed center back is comfortable in possession and is an effective carrier of the ball from the back.

Botman's leadership and defensive prowess will massively improve United's defense. The 21-year-old Dutchman has everything in his locker to succeed at Manchester United and could be a great signing for the Red Devils.

