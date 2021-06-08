3 budget defensive midfielders Manchester United can look to sign this summer

Manchester United are expected to have a busy transfer window as they hope to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. The Red Devils will be hoping to mount a title challenge next year as well as compete in the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in a defensive midfielder in the upcoming window to solidify his leaky defense. West Ham United's Declan Rice is reportedly the preferred target for the Norwegian. However, the 22-year-old won't come cheap and will eat into a significant portion of United's transfer budget.

With reinforcements needed in other positions, Manchester United might need to find a cheaper alternative to Declan Rice. Here are three players they could look at to fill the defensive midfield position.

#1 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Market Value: £27 million

AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the best midfield prospects in world football at the moment. The midfielder arrived at AS Monaco from Bordeaux for a reported fee of £14 million and has been a pivotal figure under Nico Kovac.

The French midfielder is extremely effective in screening the defence, closing down passing lanes and winning the ball back. Tchouameni can play as a number six or as a box-to-box midfielder. The 6"1' midfielder is also a physical presence on the field and is a valuable asset during set-pieces.

Tchouameni would be a competent and cheaper alternative to Declan Rice for Manchester United. The French midfielder excels in shielding the defence and winning the ball back quickly, which is exactly what Manchester United need right now.

#2 Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar)

Market value: £14.85 million

AZ Alkmaar's Tuen Koopermeiners could be the perfect replacement for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United.

Tuen Koopermeiners came through the ranks at AZ Alkmaar and now captains his boyhood club at just 23 years of age. The Dutchman is a left-footed defensive midfielder and is stylistically similar to Nemanja Matic.

The 23-year-old is an excellent passer of the ball and always looks to play the ball forward. Koopermeiners' excellent positioning and ability to cut out danger make him a great asset for any team to have.

The Dutch midfielder can also drop into the defence and play a creative role from the back, pinging long balls into the final third of the pitch for his attackers.

Koopermeiners could be the perfect replacement for Nemanja Matic at Manchester United. He will solidify United's defence while also chipping in with goals and assists. At the price mentioned, signing Koopermeiners should be a no-brainer for Manchester United.

#3 Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo)

Market Value: £31.50 million

Italy and Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli is a product of the AC Milan Academy who now plays for Italian side Sassuolo. The Italian has developed into a promising young midfielder under manager Roberto de Zebri and is attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Locatelli is a deep-lying playmaker who likes to move the ball forward and play progressive passes into the final third. He also displays incredible control on the ball and is resistant to the opposition's press. Locatelli also excels in cutting out passing lanes for the opposition and winning the ball back in transition.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a player who can dictate the game from deep and help them dominate possession. Locatelli will be the perfect man for the job.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar