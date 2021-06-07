3 budget right-wingers Manchester United can sign this summer

Manchester United are expected to have a busy transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Red Devils finished 12 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. They also ended the season without a trophy after losing to Villarreal in the Europa League final.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a right-winger to bring balance to their attack, with Jadon Sancho said to be the leading candidate for the position. However, the 21-year-old isn't expected to come cheap as Dortmund are set to demand a fee of around €90 million for the Englishman.

With reinforcements needed in other positions, Manchester United cannot afford to splash their transfer budget on one target. They should, ideally, consider signing an alternative if Borussia Dortmund don't budge on their demands.

Here are three budget wingers Manchester United can buy in the summer to fill the right-wing position.

#3 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Market Value: £22.5 million

Leeds United's Raphinha

Raphinha has been an incredible signing for Leeds United. The 24-year-old winger moved to West Yorkshire for a reported fee of €21 million last summer and has enjoyed an excellent first season in the English top-flight.

The Brazilian has been involved in 19 goals for Leeds United in the Premier League this season - scoring eight and setting up a further eleven. His impressive performances have caught the eye of many clubs across Europe and both Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the Brazilian.

Raphinha is exactly the type of player Manchester United are looking for in the right-wing position. He will add some much-needed creativity to United on the right flank. Raphinha's incredible range of passing and crossing ability will help the Red Devils open up teams that play with a deep line of defence. Moreover, his incredible pace and skills on the ball suit Manchester United's counter-attacking style of play.

#2 Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen)

Market Value:£31.50 million

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey has been one of the most sought-after young players in Europe for a while now. The Jamaican enjoyed another stellar campaign with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga during which he scored 15 goals and set up another 10 in 40 appearances for the German club.

The 23-year-old winger can play in any position across the front three. However, he was deployed as a right-winger for the majority of this season.

Bailey's incredible pace and skill on the ball make him a joy to watch. The winger will either look to beat his opposition full-back with pace and deliver a dangerous cross into the box or cut inside and take a shot at goa. He averaged 2.1 shots and 2.2 dribbles per game for Leverkusen last season. This makes him a very difficult proposition to defend against.

Bailey's directness will improve Manchester United's counter-attacking style of football. Moreover, his impressive crossing ability would result in a lot more goalscoring opportunities for the likes of Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

The Jamaican winger has the ability to turn a game on its head, which means United will be adding a matchwinner to their squad if they sign the prolific winger.

#3 Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Market Value:£31.50 million

Italy and Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi

Domenico Berardi has been a talismanic figure for Sassuolo in recent seasons. The 26-year-old attacker scored 17 goals and provided seven assists in 30 appearances for the Italian club. Berardi can play in multiple positions across the frontline but is most effective from the right-wing.

The left-footed winger likes to cut inside and attack goalkeepers, which explains his exceptional goalscoring return in recent seasons. The Italian is also a great set-piece taker and will make Manchester United a threat during dead-ball situations.

