Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Noah Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Buducnost Podgorica and FC Noah lock horns at the Podgorica City Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. Having suffered a 1-0 defeat in Armenia, Nenad Lalatovic’s men will be looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and reach the second round.

Buducnost Podgorica’s Champions League qualifying dream suffered a huge blow last Tuesday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Noah in the first leg of their first qualifying round clash at the Kotaik Stadium.

This was in keeping with their unconvincing run of results in pre-season, where Lalatovic’s side failed to win three of their four warm-up matches, losing twice and claiming one draw.

Buducnost Podgorica secured a Champions League qualifying berth after a standout 2024-25 campaign, where they clinched the Montenegrin First League title with 84 points from 34 games.

As for Noah, substitute Imran Oulad Omar came up clutch for them in the first leg as he netted the only goal of the game in the 68th minute to hand them a dream result in their debut Champions League fixture.

Sandro Perkovic’s side have come into the new season off the back of a standout 2024-25 campaign where they clinched a first-ever Armenian Premier League title to secure a place in the UCL qualifiers.

Noah also cruised to the Armenian Cup crown as they picked up a dominant 3-1 victory over Ararat-Armenia in the final on May 13 to complete the domestic double.

Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Noah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Buducnost Podgorica and Noah, with Perkovic’s men picking up a 1-0 victory when they first met in last week’s first leg.

Noah are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws since the start of May.

Buducnost have won all but one of their last nine home matches since the start of December, with a 3-2 loss against Jezero on May 14 being the exception.

Noah are on a run of four consecutive away games without a win, losing twice and claiming two draws since April’s 5-1 victory over BKMA Yerevan.

Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Noah Prediction

Noah got the job done in front of their home supporters last week and will journey to the Podgorica City Stadium with sky-high confidence. While Buducnost have been rock-solid at home, we predict Perkovic’s men will continue from where they left off last Tuesday and pick up another narrow victory.

Prediction: Buducnost Podgorica 1-2 FC Noah

Buducnost Podgorica vs FC Noah Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Noah to win

Tip 2: First to score - Noah (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in seven of the visitors’ last nine games)

