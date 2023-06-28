Buducnost vs Breidablik Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th June 2023

Buducnost and Breidablik will face off against each other at Kópavogsvöllur in the UEFA Champions League preliminary round on Friday.

Buducnost vs Breidablik Preview

The two sides are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League preliminary round final after surviving the semi-final stage. The winner will progress to the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Buducnost, the Montenegrin First League champions, dispatched Atletico Club d’Escaldes 3-0 in the semi-final.

Plavo-bijeli wrapped up the season strongly and appear to have maintained that form, having won four of their last five games. However, Breidablik could be a robust challenge. They won the 2022 Besta deild karla – the Icelandic top-flight - which is a much more competitive league than the Montenegrin First League.

While most teams are in the off-season, Breidablik are busy with their domestic league which enters matchday 14 next week. The full competition mode could be an advantage for the team, who crushed Tre Penne 7-1 in the semi-final. Breidablik also participate in the Icelandic Men's Football Cup known as Bikarinn.

Blikar are eying another worthwhile European experience after reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round last season. They lost their last meeting with Buducnost 2-1 at Stadion pod Goricom but this time both sides will be playing away from home. We expect a thrilling contest.

Buducnost vs Breidablik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Buducnost and Breidablik have met twice, with each side winning at home.

Buducnost lost to Breidablik in their first meeting but with two exclusions from red cards.

Buducnost have scored nine goals in their last five games while conceding four in the process.

Breidablik have scored 16 times in their last five matches while letting in as many as 11 goals.

Buducnost have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Breidablik have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Buducnost vs Breidablik Prediction

While Buducnost’s supporters were expecting the breakthrough to come from Zoran Petrović, it was Balsa Sekulic who did the job. He scored twice against Atlètic Club d'Escaldes and could steal the show once again on Friday.

Höskuldur Gunnlaugsson and Agust Hlynsson scored twice each for Breidablik against Tre Penne while Stefán Ingi Sigurðarson, the team’s current top scorer with six goals, scored once. The trio are the side’s major attacking threat.

Breidablik’s superior experience in Europe could play a big role in helping them make the difference.

Prediction: Buducnost 1-2 Breidablik

Buducnost vs Breidablik Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Breidablik

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Breidablik to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Buducnost to score - Yes

