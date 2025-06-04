Bulgaria vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Bulgaria will invite Cyprus to the Hristo Botev Stadium in an international friendly on Friday. The hosts will play two friendlies in the summer international break, while the visitors will conclude the ongoing break with a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Romania next week.

Lavovete were last in action against Ireland in the UEFA Nations League playoffs and suffered a 4-2 loss on aggregate, losing 2-1 at home and in the away match. Interestingly, they scored first in both games but gave away the lead.

The visitors began their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign in March. After a 2-0 home win over San Marino, they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina. They will play an international friendly for the first time since November 2023.

Trending

Bulgaria vs Cyprus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions. Lavovete have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 14 wins. The visitors have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in 2022, and the hosts registered a 2-0 win in the friendly.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Cyprus have failed to score in their last four international friendly games.

The home side have scored one goal apiece in their last four games across all competitions.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in 11 of their 16 games in this fixture.

Lavovete have won four of their last five meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 16 games in all competitions, suffering 12 losses.

Bulgaria vs Cyprus Prediction

Lavovete have lost their two games in 2025 thus far and will look to bounce back with a win here. Notably, they have lost just one of their 16 meetings against the visitors and also boast a 100% home record in this fixture.

Cyprus have won two of their last six games, with both wins registered at home. Interestingly, they have conceded three goals apiece in four of their last six games and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bulgaria 2-1 Cyprus

Bulgaria vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bulgaria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More