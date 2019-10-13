×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Bulgaria vs England preview: Match preview, match details, betting tips and more | European Qualifiers 2019/20

Kumar Shashwat
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    13 Oct 2019, 19:52 IST

England suffered a shocking loss in Prague
England suffered a shocking loss in Prague


A few days ago in Prague, England put on an abject display, a performance not too dissimilar to the ones they’ve been criticised for over the years, especially in clutch away fixtures. On that evening, the Three Lions looked clueless as a brave and confident Czech Republic side methodically put the visitors to the sword. 

Subsequently, Gareth Southgate’s charges missed an opportunity to book a place in Euro 2020, hurting their plans for the trip to Sofia. And while the result certainly damaged their short-term prospects, it also opened up previously sutured wounds, to an extent.

England have often been accused of lacking the requisite tactical acumen against teams capable of controlling the tempo of the match. Unfortunately, they did nothing to quell those fears against the Czech Republic.

Thus, the encounter against Bulgaria on Monday represents the perfect chance for the Three Lions to roar back and strengthen the credentials that took an enormous hit on Friday.

However, that wouldn’t be too easy against a Bulgarian side on their home patch. Even though the hosts have never managed to get the better of England in the past, the Three Lions might have to fight against their own deficiencies as much as the opposition, meaning another layer of toughness is added to their challenge. 

Match Details

Date: 14th October, 2019

Time: 9:45 pm (Local Time); 12:15 am IST on the 15th of October, 2019

Venue: Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia

Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played: 11 matches

Advertisement

Bulgaria: 0 wins

England: 7 wins

Draw: 4 draws

Form Guide (Last five matches; Most recent first)

Bulgaria: D-L-L-L-L

England: L-W-W-L-L

Player to watch out for

Raheem Sterling

Sterling (L) wasn't at his best against the Czech Republic
Sterling (L) wasn't at his best against the Czech Republic


Raheem Sterling endured an evening to forget against the Czech Republic as he was a largely anonymous figure. Though he helped England earn a penalty, he failed to stamp his authority on the game, in the process, allowing the hosts to grow in confidence.

Thus, the Manchester City forward would be hoping for a much better showing in Sofia on Monday, especially in light of his sparkling start to the 2019-20 season. Although he hasn’t always replicated his club form on the international front, the Englishman hasn’t gone too many games without imposing himself. 

Betting Tips

Bulgaria win: 13.00

England win: 1.14

Draw: 6.00

Bookmaker: Sportsbet 

Tags:
European Qualifiers England Football Bulgaria Football Raheem Sterling Harry Kane Gareth Southgate
Advertisement
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 7
FT KAZ CYP
1 - 2
 Kazakhstan vs Cyprus
FT BEL EST
0 - 0
 Belarus vs Estonia
FT NET NOR
3 - 1
 Netherlands vs Northern Ireland
FT SLO WAL
1 - 1
 Slovakia vs Wales
FT CRO HUN
3 - 0
 Croatia vs Hungary
FT LAT POL
0 - 3
 Latvia vs Poland
FT NOR SLO
2 - 1
 North Macedonia vs Slovenia
FT AUS ISR
3 - 1
 Austria vs Israel
FT RUS SCO
4 - 0
 Russia vs Scotland
FT BEL SAN
9 - 0
 Belgium vs San Marino
FT MON BUL
0 - 0
 Montenegro vs Bulgaria
FT CZE ENG
2 - 1
 Czech Republic vs England
FT UKR LIT
2 - 0
 Ukraine vs Lithuania
FT POR LUX
3 - 0
 Portugal vs Luxembourg
FT TUR ALB
1 - 0
 Turkey vs Albania
FT ICE FRA
0 - 1
 Iceland vs France
FT AND MOL
1 - 0
 Andorra vs Moldova
FT GEO REP
0 - 0
 Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
FT DEN SWI
1 - 0
 Denmark vs Switzerland
FT FAR ROM
0 - 3
 Faroe Islands vs Romania
FT BOS FIN
4 - 1
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland
FT NOR SPA
1 - 1
 Norway vs Spain
FT MAL SWE
0 - 4
 Malta vs Sweden
FT LIE ARM
1 - 1
 Liechtenstein vs Armenia
FT ITA GRE
2 - 0
 Italy vs Greece
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us