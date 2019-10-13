Bulgaria vs England Preview: Where to watch in the USA | European Qualifiers 2019/20

Can England confirm their qualification against Bulgaria?

England travel to Bulgaria on Monday as the Three Lions look to confirm their spot at next summer’s Euro 2020. A few days prior, Gareth Southgate’s men missed a gilt-edged opportunity when they fluffed their lines against the Czech Republic in Prague.

However, despite the unfavourable result, the visitors would be fancying their chances against a Bulgarian outfit that has garnered just 3 points in 6 games and has failed to win so far. Moreover, the hosts come into the contest on the back of some wretched form, having not notched up a victory in any of their previous five encounters.

Though England have fared slightly better, the UEFA Nations League defeats to the Netherlands and Switzerland has dwindled the optimism that surrounded the Three Lions after their fruitful 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Akin to expectations, the away side finds itself atop Group A in European qualifying, with the loss against the Czechs the only aberration. Apart from that game, the English have given a good account of themselves and have been buzzing in front of goal, making the net bulge on 20 occasions in 5 matches.

Moreover, the Three Lions would want to iron out the flaws that surfaced (or resurfaced) in Prague, thereby emphasising that that particular encounter was only a slight bump on the nation’s road to international redemption.

In the past few years, England have, at times, struggled on the road and have slipped up, and the affair on Monday certainly represents another such banana skin. Thus, the encounter promises to be as enthralling as any the English have participated in this term, a prospect made more enticing by them playing away from home.

Subsequently, it is time for the football enthusiasts to sit back, relax and savour whatever the Three Lions conjure in Sofia.

The match would be telecast all across the globe, considering the magnitude of the encounter. Fans in the United States of America would be able to catch a glimpse of the action on ESPN+ and fuboTV.

Match Details

Date: 14th October, 2019

Time: 09:45 pm (Local Time); 12:15 am IST on the 15th of October, 2019

Venue: Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN+ and fuboTV