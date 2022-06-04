Bulgaria vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Bulgaria will welcome Georgia to the Stadium Ludogorets Arena for their second group stage game of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Bulgaria kicked off their campaign in Group 3 of League C with a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia on Thursday, while Georgia secured a thumping 4-0 win over Gibraltar.

With two more games to come this month, the home team will look to bounce back from the draw. Meanwhile, Georgia will look to build on their last win when they travel to Razgrad.

Bulgaria vs Georgia Head-to-Head

The two cross-Black Sea rivals have met six times across competitions thus far. Bulgaria have been the dominant team in this fixture, winning. Georgia have beaten the Lions once, while one game has ended in a draw.

Story continues below ad

The two teams last squared off in an international friendly in September last year. Bulgaria came out on top with a comfortable 4-1 win.

Bulgaria form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W.

Georgia form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W.

Bulgaria vs Georgia Head-to-Head

Bulgaria

Among the 25 players called up, there are no injury or suspension concerns to worry about for coach Yassen Petrov.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Georgia

Tornike Okriashvili is a key absentee from the 26-man squad announced by the Crusaders because of injury. However, all the 26 players who have reported for training are match fit.

Story continues below ad

Injured: Tornike Okriashvili.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bulgaria vs Georgia Predicted XIs

Bulgaria (4-3-3): Nikolay Mihaylov (GK); Ivan Turitsov, Andrea Hristov, Petko Hristov, Edisson Jordanov; Kristiyan Malinov, Emil Kostadinov, Todor Nedelev; Kiril Despodov; Martin Minchev, Radoslav Kirilov.

Georgia (3-4-3): Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK); Otar Kakabadze, Lasha Dvali, Guram Kashia; Giorgi Chakvetadze, Giorgi Aburjania, Nika Kvekveskiri, Heorhiy Tsitaishvili; Zuriko Davitashvili, Budu Zivzivadze, Vako Kazaishvili.

Bulgaria vs Georgia Prediction

The two teams head into the game in contrasting form. Bulgaria are winless in their last four games, losing three, while Georgia are undefeated in their last five games across competitions.

Georgia scored four goals in their previous outing, while Bulgaria had just one shot on target against North Macedonia. So Georgia should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-2 Georgia.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far