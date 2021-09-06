Bulgaria vs Georgia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2021

Bulgaria host Georgia at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia on Wednesday for an international friendly.

The Lions are in high spirits after registering their first victory in 10 games last week, beating Lithuania 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

Ivaylo Chochev came off the bench to score the winner eight minutes from time as Yasen Petrov's side won for the first time since November 2020.

Georgia, on the other hand, slumped to their third consecutive defeat and a seventh in 10 games on Sunday.

The Crusaders were thrashed 4-0 by Spain in a World Cup qualifier, following on the back of their disappointing 1-0 loss to Kosovo earlier that week.

This international friendly, however, gives them a chance to ruminate over their weaknesses.

Bulgaria vs Georgia Head-To-Head

There have been five previous clashes between the sides, with Bulgaria winning thrice.

Georgia have beaten their Balkan rivals only once - a 2-1 victory in the Euro 1996 qualifiers.

The upcoming clash will also be their first since October 2009.

Bulgaria Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Georgia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Bulgaria vs Georgia Team News

Bulgaria

Experienced goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov was sent off in the last game for remonstrating with the referee.

However, since it was a World Cup qualifying game, and this is a friendly, he's still available for selection. He will only miss Bulgaria's trip to Lithuania next month.

Vasil Bozhikov, Ivaylo Chochev and Spas Delev are among the other players gunning for a start on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bulgaria VS Lithuania 1:0! Good job lions! 🇧🇬 pic.twitter.com/FE0fJ1pQnf — Team Bulgaria (@Team_Bulgaria) September 5, 2021

Georgia

Much like his Bulgarian counterpart, Georgia's manager Willy Sagnol is expected to shake things up a little.

One-cap wonder Lazare Kupatadze might take his place between the sticks with firs-choice goalkeeper Giorgi Loria dropping to the bench.

Valeri Qazaishvili and Giorgi Kvilitaia could be brought in to inject more attacking firepower into the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bulgaria vs Georgia Predicted XI

Bulgaria (4-3-3): Daniel Naumov; Ivan Turitsov, Vasil Bozhikov, Valentin Antov, Anton Nedyalkov; Georgi Kostadinov, Ivaylo Chochev, Dominik Yankov; Spas Delev, Dimitar Iliev, Radoslav Kirilov.

Georgia (4-4-2): Lazare Kupatadze; Otar Kakabadze, Guram Kashia, Davit Khocholava, Guram Giorbelidze; Georgiy Tsitaishvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Sandro Altunashvili, Valeri Qazaishvili; Giorgi Kvilitaia, Giorgi Zaria.

Bulgaria vs Georgia Prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form. But in a low-profile friendly match like this, it doesn't matter.

However, the Lions will be buoyed by their first win in 10 games against Lithuania in their last outing.

It should inspire them to play for another win.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-0 Georgia

Edited by Peter P