Bulgaria vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23 

Bulgaria will host Gibraltar at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad on Friday (September 23) in the UEFA Nations League in a clash to decide the relegation play-outs.

With three points in four games, the Lions are second from bottom in Group 4 of League C, having drawn thrice and lost once - a thumping 5-2 defeat against leaders Georgia.

Bulgaria haven't won a game since October last year, a run stretching to eight games, and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, are last in their group with just a point, courtesy of a shock draw against the Balkan outfit in the June meeting.

Los Llanis, ranked 200th in the world, are in a do-or-die situation, as a defeat will condemn them to the relegation play-outs. A victory will be their best outcome, but Gibraltar are winless in 21 games, last tasting victory in October 2020 against Liechtenstein.

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Head-To-Head

There have only been two clashes between the two teams before, with Bulgaria winning their first meeting 3-0 in November 2020 followed by a 1-1 draw in June this year.

Bulgaria Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-L

Gibraltar Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Team News

Bulgaria

The Lions have called up a 23-man squad for this month's Nations League fixtures against Gibraltar and North Macedonia, of which ten players are uncapped.

Captain and Ludogorets Razgrad forward Kiril Despodov is in contention to start. while Inter Milan's Nikola Iliev is gunning to make his international debut.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gibraltar

Los Llanis have named 27 players for this month's Nations League double-header, including three uncapped players. Lee Casciaro is set to become just the third player in their history to win 50 international caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Predicted XIs

Bulgaria (4-2-3-1): Svetoslav Vutsov; Ivan Turitsov, Plamen Galabov, Petko Hristov, Anton Nedyalkov; Ilia Gruev, Yanis Karabelyov; Kiril Despodov, Iliyan Stefanov, Georgi Rusev; Martin Minchev

Gibraltar (5-3-1-1): Bradley Banda; Ethan Jolley, Louie Annesley, Bernardo Lopes, Joseph Chipolina, Jayce Olivero; Julian Valarino, Graeme Torrilla, Ethan Britto; Liam Walker; Reece Styche

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar Prediction

Gibraltar earned an unlikely point against Bulgaria in their first meeting earlier in the competition, but the Lions have the quality to avenge defeat and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bulgaria 2-0 Gibraltar

