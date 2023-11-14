Bulgaria vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Bulgaria will host Hungary at the Hristo Botev Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have endured a poor Euro qualifying campaign and remain without a win in the competition so far. They were beaten 2-0 by Lithuania in their last group game, starting the match as the far better side before a red card to Andrian Kraev late in the first half saw the game's momentum swing the way of their opponents who capitalized on their numerical advantage.

Hungary, meanwhile, have performed strongly in the continental qualifiers and are well on course to secure a third straight appearance in the final tournament. They played out a 2-2 draw against Lithuania last time out, finding themselves two goals down at the break before goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Barnabas Varga helped level the scores late in the game.

The visitors sit atop the Group G standings with 14 points from six games. Victory on Thursday will see the Magyarok confirm their spot as group winners and advance to the group stages of the final tournament.

Bulgaria vs Hungary Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Bulgaria and Hungary. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their five games prior.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Bulgaria are the lowest-scoring side in Group G with a goal tally of three.

Hungary were ranked 30th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 54 places above their midweek opponents.

Bulgaria vs Hungary Prediction

Bulgaria are on a four-game losing streak and are without a win in their last nine games across all competitions, a run dating back to November last year. They have won just one of their last six competitive home games and could struggle here.

Hungary, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, picking up six wins and four draws in that period. They are in far better form than their midweek opponents and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-2 Hungary

Bulgaria vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hungary to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)