Bulgaria vs Lithuania Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2023

Both Bulgaria and Lithuania will look to pick up their first win in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers when they face off at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Saturday (October 14)).

Both sides are level on two points in the bottom half of Group G and are fighting to keep their slim qualification chances alive. Bulgaria failed to get their qualifying campaign up and running, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Montenegro on September 10.

Mladen Krstajic’s men are on a seven-game winless run, losing four, since a 2-0 friendly victory over Cyprus in November 2022. Bulgaria now return home, where they have won one of their last six games across competitions, losing three.

Meanwhile, Lithuania failed to stop the rot last time out, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Serbia. Edgaras Jankauskas’s men have gone 15 games without defeat since a 2-1 win over San Marino on March 2022.

With two points from five games, Lithuania are rooted to the bottom of Group G, level on points with Bulgaria but behind on goal difference.

Bulgaria vs Lithuania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Bulgaria winning twice.

Lithuania have picked up one win in that period, which came in October 2021, when they beat Krstajic's men 3-1 at the LFF Stadium, while the spoils have been shared once.

Bulgaria are winless in fve competitive games, losing three, since a 1-0 win over North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League in September 2022.

Lithuania are without a win in 15 games across competitions, losing 11, since a 2-1 friendly win over San Marino in March 2022.

Bulgaria vs Lithuania Prediction

Both teams have endured an underwhelming qualifying campaign and find themselves on the cusp of elimination. Bulgaria’s home advantage gives them a slight edge, so they should claiming all three points.

Prediction: Bulgaria 2-1 Lithuania

Bulgaria vs Lithuania Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bulgaria

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Bulgaria’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Lithuania’s last seven games.)