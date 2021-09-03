Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Bulgaria and Lithuania will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday in Group C. They will each be looking to get back to winning ways by securing maximum points.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away to European champions Italy on Thursday. A first-half equalizer from Atanas Iliev coupled with a defensively resolute second half performance saw them leave Florence with a valuable point.

Lithuania were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing by Northern Ireland on home turf. Aryvdas Novikovas missed a second-half penalty for the hosts in the debilitating defeat.

That defeat left Lithuania rooted to the bottom of Group C and they are the only side yet to register a point in the group. Bulgaria are one spot ahead of them, having garnered two points from four matches.

Bulgaria vs Lithuania Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Bulgaria picked up a 3-0 friendly victory in their sole meeting back in August 2003.

The hosts are currently on a nine-game winless run and have not tasted victory since a 3-0 win over Gibraltar in November 2020. Lithuania have fared even worse and are currently on a seven-game losing streak.

Bulgaria form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Lithuania form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Bulgaria vs Lithuania Team News

Bulgaria

Coach Yasen Petrov called up 25 players to dispute the qualifiers against Italy, Lithuania and Georgia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lithuania

Captain Ernestas Setkus leads the squad of 25 players who will contest this month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Lithuania.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bulgaria vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgi Georgiev (GK); Anton Nedyalkov, Petko Hristov, Valentin Antov, Andrea Hristov; Dominik Yankov, Petar Vitanov, Georgi Kostadinov; Georgi Yomov, Atanas Iliev, Kiril Despodov

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ernestas Setkus (GK); Vaidas Slavickas, Benas Satkus, Edgaras Utkus, Rolandas Baravykas; Linas Megalaitis, Ovidijus Verbickas; Justas Lasickas, Fedor Cernych, Arvydas Novikovas; Edgaras Dubickas

Bulgaria vs Lithuania Prediction

Both sides have been on a poor run of form and have also struggled in front of goal. This could translate into a low-scoring game of few chances.

However. home advantage could factor in Bulgaria's favor and we are tipping the Lions to edge the game with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania

