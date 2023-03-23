Bulgaria vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2023

Bulgaria will host Montenegro at the Huvepharma Arena on Friday in the opening round of their 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side endured a poor start to their Euro 2020 qualification run, going winless in their first seven games before picking up a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in their final group game to secure a playoff spot. They were, however, beaten 3-1 by Hungary in the first playoff round, consequently ending their continental ambitions.

Bulgaria last featured in the European Championship back in 2004 and will be targeting a return to the continental stage next year.

Montenegro endured an even more difficult qualifying campaign than their opponents back in 2019, going winless in their eight group games and finishing at rock-bottom in their group with a negative goal difference of 19. Miodrag Radulović replaced Faruk Hadžibegić as manager shortly after the qualifiers and will hope he can do a much better job than his predecessor.

The visitors will be looking to kick off their qualification campaign with a win as they target their first-ever appearance at the Euros next year.

Bulgaria vs Montenegro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Bulgaria and Montenegro. Both sides have won a game apiece while their other four matchups have ended in draws.

The two nations last faced off in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, playing out a goalless draw at the Stadion pod Goricom.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three games on the bounce after managing just one in their 12 games prior.

Montenegro have won just one of their last six away matches, a run dating back to October 2021.

Only two places separate the two nations in the latest FIFA rankings, with the hosts sitting 71st and the visitors sitting 69th.

Bulgaria vs Montenegro Prediction

Bulgaria have won three of their last four games and are undefeated in their last six across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will be hopeful of a result this weekend.

Montenegro are on a four-game winless run with three of those games ending in defeat. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-0 Montenegro

Bulgaria vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bulgaria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

