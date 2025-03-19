Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Bulgaria and Republic of Ireland return to action in the UEFA Nations League when they square off at the Hristo Botev Stadium in the playoff on Thursday. The Lions will head into this crunch clash looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last seven meetings since 1987.

Ad

Bulgaria enjoyed a decent group-stage run in the 2024-25 Nations League campaign as they picked up nine points from their six games to secure second place in Group C3.

The Lions finished just two points off group winners Northern Ireland in the automatic promotion places and their major struggles came at the attacking end of the pitch, where they netted just three goals across their six matches.

Bulgaria, who are currently 82nd in the latest FIFA World Rankings, now have one last shot at clinching promotion into League B and will look to secure an early advantage in the two-legged playoff tie on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Northern Ireland suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of England in their final Nations League group-stage outing on November 17.

This capped off an underwhelming campaign for Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men, who lost four of their six matches to collect six points and finish in the relegation playoff spot, only above relegated Finland.

The Republic of Ireland will be backing themselves to secure an early advantage on Thursday as they take on an opposing side who have failed to win any of their last seven meetings across all competitions.

Ad

Bulgaria vs Republic Ireland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming three wins each from their last 12 encounters.

The Republic of Ireland are unbeaten in their last seven games against Bulgaria, claiming two wins and five draws since a 2-1 loss in April 1987.

Bulgaria have won just one of their last seven competitive home games while losing twice and claiming four draws since March 2023.

Ireland have lost seven of their most recent 10 competitive away matches while managing just two wins and one draw since June 2022.

Ad

Bulgaria vs Republic Ireland Prediction

Given the stakes of the clash for Bulgaria and Republic Ireland, we expect both sides to take the game to each other as they look to secure a vital early advantage in this tie.

Northern Ireland boast a slightly superior squad on paper and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-2 Republic Ireland

Bulgaria vs Republic Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Republic Ireland to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback