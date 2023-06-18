Bulgaria vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 20, 2023

Serbia will look to make it three wins on the bounce in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on Bulgaria at the Huvepharma Arena on Tuesday (June 20).

Bulgaria continue to struggle in the European qualifiers, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bulgaria on Saturday. That followed successive defeats against Montenegro and Hungary in their opening two games.

With one point from a possible nine, Mladen Krstajic’s men are rooted to the bottom of Group G, level on points with fourth-placed Lithuania.

Meanwhile, Serbia maintained their fine run of results, as they picked up a pulsating 3-2 win over Jordan in Friday’s friendly. Stojkovic’s side now turn their attention to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, where they picked up successive wins over Lithuania and Montenegro in March.

With six points from their opening two matches, Serbia are atop the group with a two-point lead over second-placed Hungary.

Bulgaria vs Serbia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Eagles winning their previous two.

They first met in November 2008, where Serbia stormed to an emphatic 6-1 win at the Partizan Stadium, before picking up a 1-0 win in November 2010.

Bulgaria are on a four-game winless run across competitions, losing twice since a 2-0 friendly win over Cyprus in November 2022.

Serbia have won their last four outings, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since losing 3-2 against Switzerland in the World Cup.

Bulgaria vs Serbia Prediction

While Bulgaria will look to arrest their slump and get their qualifying campaign back on track, they face a spirited Serbia side who are firing on all cylinders. The Eagles should maintain their fine run of results and pick up a slender win.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-2 Serbia

Bulgaria vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Serbia’s last six outings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in all but one of the Eagles’ last ten games.)

