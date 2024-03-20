Bulgaria vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024 

Bulgaria and Tanzania will square off in an international friendly in the FIFA Series - Baku on Thursday (March 22nd).

The Bulgarians have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Serbia in a Euro 2024 qualifier in November 2023. Milos Veljkovic and Srdjan Babic scored for Serbia, while Georgi Rusev and Kiril Despodov scored second-half goals for the visitors.

Tanzania, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate in their final group-stage game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Bulgaria have two friendlies lined up in this international window, with another game to come against Azerbaijan next week. Tanzania will square off with Mongolia next week to continue preparations for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

Bulgaria vs Tanzania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Tanzania's last seven games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bulgaria are winless in their last 11 games (six losses).

Bulgaria have conceded at least two goals in each of their last five games.

Eleven of Tanzania's last 12 games have produced less than three goals.

Bulgaria form guide: D-D-L-L-L Tanzania form guide: D-D-L-L-D

Tanzania form guide: Tanzania climbed to 112th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Bulgaria are 83rd.

Bulgaria vs Tanzania Prediction

Bulgaria have struggled in recent years and are without an international victory since November 2022. Their poor form saw them finish bottom of their Euro qualification group, having garnered just four points from eight games.

Tanzania finished last in their AFCON group but performed relatively creditably. They began the tournament with a harrowing defeat to Morocco but drew their final two games. The Talia stars have a crucial World Cup qualifier against Zambia coming up in June and will want to get into the game in positive mood.

Games involving these two sides tend to be cagey affairs and chances could come at a premium in this game. We are backing Bulgaria to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-0 Tanzania

Bulgaria vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bulgaria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half