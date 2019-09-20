Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov announces retirement

Dimitar Berbatov made over 100 appearances for Manchester United

What's the story?

Manchester United and Bulgarian legend, Dimitar Berbatov has officially announced his retirement from football.

In case you didn't know...

The Bulgarian legend enjoyed a 20-year long career that saw him donning the colours of CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Fulham, AS Monaco, PAOK and finally, Kerala Blasters.

The forward, who was renowned for his impeccable first touch and volleying skills made over 700 appearances for club and country and scored more than 300 goals during his career.

Arguably one of the greatest players in the history of Bulgarian football and the best to come out of the country since former Ballon d'Or winner, Hristov Stoichkov, Berbatov retired from international football in 2010 after becoming his nation's leading goal scorer with 48 goals from 78 appearances.

The heart of the matter

Dimitar Berbatov officially announced his retirement from football today through his official Instagram account. The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward had been without a club since 2018 after having last donned the jersey of ISL side, Kerala Blasters during the 2017-18 season.

On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻‍♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is

What's next?

Berbatov is likely to be seen in the near future after having reiterated his desire to be associated with football during his farewell message.