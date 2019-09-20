×
Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov announces retirement

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
23   //    20 Sep 2019, 01:09 IST

Dimitar Berbatov made over 100 appearances for Manchester United
Dimitar Berbatov made over 100 appearances for Manchester United

What's the story?

Manchester United and Bulgarian legend, Dimitar Berbatov has officially announced his retirement from football.

In case you didn't know...

The Bulgarian legend enjoyed a 20-year long career that saw him donning the colours of CSKA Sofia, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Fulham, AS Monaco, PAOK and finally, Kerala Blasters.

The forward, who was renowned for his impeccable first touch and volleying skills made over 700 appearances for club and country and scored more than 300 goals during his career.

Arguably one of the greatest players in the history of Bulgarian football and the best to come out of the country since former Ballon d'Or winner, Hristov Stoichkov, Berbatov retired from international football in 2010 after becoming his nation's leading goal scorer with 48 goals from 78 appearances.

The heart of the matter

Dimitar Berbatov officially announced his retirement from football today through his official Instagram account. The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward had been without a club since 2018 after having last donned the jersey of ISL side, Kerala Blasters during the 2017-18 season.

On this special day today, / if you don't know why, check the story 😁/ i decide to share this with you, which i was preparing to post a while ago, but didn't... I don't know why... I know some of you already thought that i retired, and now maybe you are like WTF Berbs we know that you don't play, but i did try to find something last year.. Didn't happened 😂🤦🏻‍♂ So, someone told me i need to say something, and seeing that people where asking me, especially back home, i need to give a farewell message! So, here it is
View this post on Instagram

My last game was more then one year ago, so i think its the right time now to stop and its long overdue! Although when i think about it, its never The End, because i will stay in the game in one way or another, the time has come to say that after almost 20 years playing football i am stoping with my proffesional ACTIVE football career! I will miss it! I will fucking miss it! Everything! The games, trainings, the goals, preparations, the presure, my teammates... the roar of the fans when i scored another banger 😂😎 I was blessed and work hard to have the oportunity to play with one of the best ever and against some of the best ever! And coming from small country this makes it even more special for me! I had my highs and of course some lows in my career, won my fair share of trophies, score some goals along the way as well! I played the way i wanna play, and i scored the goals i wanted to score! Thank you to all the people who helped me develope, and became the player i always wanted to be! Thank you to all my former teams my teammates and my coaches and staff! It was a pleasure! I know at times i was not easy to work with, but i always gave my everything for the teams i played for! I hope you all have enjoyed my game, and everything i gave to entertain you on the pitch! 👊🏻 Damn it, i will miss all of this, peopleee, because i love football so much... But i am sure you will miss me as well 😁 Thank you! 🙏🏻 DB9

A post shared by Dimitar Berbatov (@berbo9) on

What's next?

Berbatov is likely to be seen in the near future after having reiterated his desire to be associated with football during his farewell message.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Kerala Blasters FC Dimitar Berbatov
