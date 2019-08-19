Bundesliga 2019-20: 3 Best Performers for Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg

Bundesliga's assist king from last season kicked off this season with a goal and an assist

Gameweek 1 went phenomenally for Borussia Dortmund, who swept Augsburg aside with a 5-1 win to go top of the Bundesliga table. With Bayern Munich drawing their opening fixture against Hertha Berlin, Lucien Favre's Dortmund have an early chance to take the fight to Bayern.

Dortmund started in pretty dramatic fashion, conceding a goal within the first minute, and finding an equaliser within the next two. They would have a few more chances to go up in the first half but squandered them, only to score three in eight minutes early in the second half. The icing on their performance was new signing Julian Brandt coming off the bench to open his account as well.

In a 5-1 win, a team have many heroes, but some shone more than others for Dortmund on the opening day. Jadon Sancho registered a goal and an assist in the game. Julian Weigl showed he can be relied on to be a consistent performer, carrying his fluent performance into Dortmund's midfield this season. There were also debuts for Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz, and Brandt (off the bench) who showed why Dortmund could really be title contenders this season.

There were three Dortmund players who stood above the rest, and let's take a closer look at them.

Paco Alcacer

Paco Alcacer has 6 goals in 3 games against Augsburg

Paco Alcacer probably wishes he could play Augsburg every week. He continued his great record against them and now has six goals in three games against them, scoring twice every time he has faced them. He also provided the assist for Marco Reus' goal.

The Spanish forward was a superb impact player for Dortmund last campaign, scoring plenty while coming off the bench. This season, if he continues to perform as he did in this game, he could spend a lot more time on the pitch.

He missed a couple of chances that he really should've finished, but that's the life of a striker. With Reus, Thorgan Hazard, and Sancho playing behind him, Alcacer has to do the simple things right to rack up a mountain of goals this season, and he has started off on the right foot.

