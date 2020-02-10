Bundesliga 2019-20: 3 under-rated defenders in the German league this season

Over the years, the role of a center-back has changed considerably. A modern-day center-back is expected to provide his team with defensive solidarity and also contribute to the attack. Hence, apart from being physically strong, disciplined and well-equipped with defensive abilities, a center-back is also expected to be quick and composed on the ball.

The Bundesliga is home to some of the finest center-backs in the world. While some of these players like Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule and Jonathan Tah get a lot of attention, several other talented players are still operating under the radar without getting enough credit for their excellent performances.

Here we look at three such under-rated center-backs currently plying their trade in the Bundesliga.

1. Matthias Ginter

Having conceded just 26 goals conceded this season, Borussia Mönchengladbach possess one of the best defenses in the Bundesliga. And one of the crucial players behind their defensive success is Matthias Ginter.

The 26-year-old signed for the Foals in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and has since developed into one of the most reliable and consistent defenders in the league. The German is extremely composed on the ball and possesses the technical abilities to carry the ball forward from the back.

The defender boasts an incredible passing range and has notably achieved a pass completion rate of 85% this season. Additionally, the defender is highly versatile and can play at various positions along the backline as well as in the midfield.

Apart from his domestic success, the German has been performing exceptionally at the international level as well. Ginter's recent stellar display in the Euro 2020 qualifiers has impressed the German National team coach, Joachim Low, and with the Euros just around the corner, the defender can be a crucial part of his national team.

